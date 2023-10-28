NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

EDMONTON -- The NHL, the Edmonton Oilers and Rogers made a $200,000 donation to Hockey Alberta on Tuesday as a legacy to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

The 2023 Heritage Classic, a celebration of the 2003 Heritage Classic, which was the first outdoor regular-season game in NHL history, features the Edmonton Oilers facing the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, TBS, Max).

The donation will go to Hockey Alberta’s Local Hockey Leaders Grant for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, funding programs throughout the province to expose the sport to more players and make the hockey community more accessible to all, particularly first-generation Canadians.

“It is extremely important because hockey should be viewed as a conduit to bring communities together,” said Jeff Scott, NHL vice president of community development and industry growth. ‘Regardless of where you come from, when you put on that jersey and you lace up those skates and you hop out on the ice, you are a part of a community, regardless if you are born and raised here in Alberta, or if you are a first-generation immigrant from some other location.

“At the end of the day, you can be seen as a hockey player, you know, and that's, I think, what's beautiful about this experience is that, you know, it is truly bringing communities together. This program is not only intended to educate and create comfort for people of color or minorities, but it's also intended for the families and the people who have had hockey in their blood since birth.

“We want to help provide access and resources for them to embrace and welcome new individuals and new people into the community. It’s a well-rounded investment that impacts every person across every community to create this one community, which is the hockey community.”