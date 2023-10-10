McLellan signs 1-year contract to remain Kings coach through 2024-25 season

Todd McLellan signed a one-year contract to remain coach of the Los Angeles Kings, general manager Rob Blake said Tuesday.

The 56-year-old is entering the final season of his contract; Blake said the contract was agreed upon shortly after the regular season ended.

McLellan guided the Kings (47-25-10) to third place in the Pacific Division last season before they lost the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six games to the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings have qualified for the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Hired as coach April 16, 2019, replacing Willie Desjardins, McLellan is 141-115-34 in four seasons with the Kings.

McLellan is 575-397-124 in 15 seasons as coach for the Kings, Oilers and San Jose Sharks, and 42-46 in 88 playoff games.

Blake also said assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Jim Hiller, and goaltending coach Mike Buckley received one-year contracts; each was entering the final season of his contract

Los Angeles begins the regular season against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, TNT, MAX).