Wright has 2 goals, assist for Kraken in win against Ducks

Matty Beniers also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for the Kraken (32-31-13), who have won four of six and have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists.

Leo Carlsson scored, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (25-48-4), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1) and also been eliminated from contention.

"From where I stood on the bench, it was Leo Carlsson and then a huge gap to the rest of the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Huge," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "He was one guy that I felt that tried to make something happen every play. He was outworking people for pucks, outskating people."

Wright gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 16:08 of the first period, redirecting Bjorkstrand’s wrist shot from the slot past Dostal.

"I thought he was a confident player with the puck and he definitely did a good job on the defensive side as well," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said of Wright.

Wright made it 2-0 at 2:29 of the second period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle off a pass from Jaden Schwartz from behind the net.

"They did a good job at moving the puck around and got some shots through," Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas said. "We didn't do a good enough job in front of the net there."

Beniers pushed it to 3-0 at 11:40 of the second period with a power-play goal when Wright’s centering pass went in off his skate in front.

"[Beniers] has been great," Wright said. "We've been roommates on the road here on this trip. It's been great to be able to spend some time with him and learn from him and his experience."