Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win

Marner gets 4 points; San Jose drops 12th in row

Recap: San Jose Sharks @ Toronto Maple Leafs 1.9.24

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- William Nylander had three assists, one day after signing an eight-year contract for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Nylander, who leads the Maple Leafs in scoring with 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) in 38 games, signed an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) on Monday that will begin next season. He has at least one point in 34 of 38 games this season.

Mitchell Marner had two goals and two assists, Jake McCabe had a goal and two assists and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs (21-10-7), who have won four in a row.

Henry Thrun scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (9-29-3), who have lost 12 in a row. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 22 saves.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead at 16:48 of the first period when Morgan Rielly got behind Fabian Zetterlund inside the blueline and scored off a pass by Nylander.

Auston Matthews made it 2-0 at 17:22 on the power play with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Marner extended the lead to 3-0 54 seconds into the second period when he deflected a point shot to the right of Kahkonen.

Pontus Holmberg scored off the rush with a one-handed shot over the glove for his first goal of the season to make it 4-0 at 2:06.

Henry Thrun cut the lead to 4-1 at 7:21 on the power play with his first NHL goal.

McCabe put Toronto up 5-1 at 1:27 of the third period when he one-timed a pass from Marner from the right circle.

The Maple Leafs scored twice during a double-minor for high sticking to Sharks forward Scott Sabourin at 3:07.

Marner made it 6-1 at 4:00, poking a loose puck over the line, and Nicholas Robertson stretched it to 7-1 at 5:54 with a shot from the right circle.

