Rookie Watch: Zary, Mintyukov among top 5 1st-year players in Pacific Division

Flames center takes on leadership role; Ducks relying heavily on defenseman

Rookie Watch Pacific Connor Zary CGY

© Derek Leung/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division (in alphabetical order):

Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks: Carlsson is averaging 0.55 points per game, second among Pacific Division rookies (Connor Zary, Calgary Flames, 0.57) despite missing games this season because of an MCL sprain in December and concussion in February. He ranks 13th among NHL rookies with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and is first among Pacific rookies with three power-play goals in 44 games. Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson is also first in face-off wins among first-year players in the division (140), has averaged 18:02 of ice time and has generated 35 of his 86 shots on goal from the high-danger slot area, scoring five times.

"He's got a presence," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said of Carlsson. "He's a very unique player because he's got length and he's got speed. He kind of looks like Mike Modano sometimes when he skates through the neutral zone. He's got that long stride and his jersey's flowing behind him. He's got great lateral mobility when he has the puck, he sees the ice well. It's very unusual to have a kid that age, he's 19 years old, [to be] defensively responsible. He's got good habits.

"He's been in and out of the lineup, so I think it's been a tough year for him to gain rhythm and some momentum, but we're lucky to have him."

Carlsson was named Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year last season after he led all under-19 players in the Swedish Hockey League in goals (10) and points (25). He was the seventh Sweden-born player to be chosen among the top three in the NHL Draft, joining Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres, No. 1, 2018), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche, No. 2, 2011), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 2, 2009), Daniel Sedin (Vancouver Canucks, No. 2, 1999), Henrik Sedin (Canucks, No. 3, 1999) and Mats Sundin (Quebec Nordiques, No. 1, 1989).

ANA@SJS: Carlsson nets sweet backhand goal to tie it in 1st period

Tye Kartye, LW, Seattle Kraken: The 22-year-old went undrafted, but through hard work and consistent effort, he has earned an important role in the lineup. Kartye has chipped in playing a bottom-six role with 16 points (eight goals), all at even-strength, while averaging 11:41 of ice time in 65 games. He is third among all NHL rookies with 173 hits and tied for 11th with 21 takeaways alongside center Yanni Gourde and right wing Brandon Tanev.

Kartye signed his entry-level contract with the Kraken on March 1, 2022, and had 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) in 72 games with Coachella Valley last season on the way to being named AHL Rookie of the Year. He had a memorable NHL debut in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference First Round at the Colorado Avalanche when he scored a second-period goal in a 3-2 win, becoming the eighth player since 1927 to score in his NHL debut in the playoffs.

"He has really good poise," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not just about the goal-scoring, he has really good instincts."

Alex Laferriere, RW, Los Angeles Kings: Laferriere is tied for 11th among NHL rookies with 11 goals and is tied for 16th with 22 points in 69 games. A native of Chatham, New Jersey, the 22-year-old has worked among the bottom-six in the lineup, averaging 13:29 of ice time. A third-round pick (No. 83) in the 2020 NHL Draft, he is tied for 10th among rookie forwards with 94 hits. Laferriere had 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) and was plus-26 in 69 games over two seasons at Harvard University before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on April 9, 2023.

"He's always been a late bloomer," Harvard assistant coach James Marcou told Daily Faceoff in December. "But when I first saw him at Harvard, you could see that his shot really stood out."

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks: The 20-year-old was out for a month due to a shoulder injury in January, but he is thriving as a top-four defenseman for the Ducks. Mintyukov is third among NHL rookie defensemen with 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) and is second with 20 even-strength points (four goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season.

Since winning a roster spot in training camp, Mintyukov has proven his worth, earning big minutes on the power play and by receiving shifts against top players. He averages 18:37 of ice time and is fifth among rookie defensemen with 16 takeaways, sixth with 78 hits, and tied for sixth with 62 blocked shots.

"He's a big, solid kid, who can skate," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "He's fearless. He's got good offensive instincts, that was clearly reflected in his statistics last year in the OHL (with Saginaw and Ottawa). And he's a very mature kid. ‘Minty’ is an athlete. The big thing with him will be using his athleticism efficiently. Sometimes he gets a little bit too aggressive, so he'll have to learn when to go, both offensively and defensively."

ANA@OTT: Mintyukov crashes the net and scores off the rebound

Connor Zary, C, Calgary Flames: Zary has been a solid addition as a rookie for the Flames, delivering energy, defensive ability and leadership as a 22-year-old. He ranks first in the Pacific Division with 12 goals, 29 points and 25 even-strength points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 52 games. Zary, who missed eight games with an upper-body injury before returning in a 4-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, averages 15:21 of ice time.

Zary was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Oct. 31. Selected No. 24 in the 2020 NHL Draft, he had 100 points (38 goals, 62 assists) in 140 AHL games spanning four seasons. In 2022-23, Zary was the only player for the Flames’ top affiliate to play 72 games, finishing with 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists).

“He plays with a poise that not a lot of guys have at that age and that experience level," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. "He's willing to make plays and he's not a high-risk guy, he manages the puck well, he plays a smart game and plays well at both ends of the ice.

"It's a long year and he's going to have his ups and downs just like everyone else, but he’s made our team significantly better."

CGY@BOS: Zary makes nice move and doubles the lead

