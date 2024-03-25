Rookie Watch: Zary, Mintyukov among top 5 1st-year players in Pacific Division

Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks: Carlsson is averaging 0.55 points per game, second among Pacific Division rookies (Connor Zary, Calgary Flames, 0.57) despite missing games this season because of an MCL sprain in December and concussion in February. He ranks 13th among NHL rookies with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and is first among Pacific rookies with three power-play goals in 44 games. Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson is also first in face-off wins among first-year players in the division (140), has averaged 18:02 of ice time and has generated 35 of his 86 shots on goal from the high-danger slot area, scoring five times.

"He's got a presence," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said of Carlsson. "He's a very unique player because he's got length and he's got speed. He kind of looks like Mike Modano sometimes when he skates through the neutral zone. He's got that long stride and his jersey's flowing behind him. He's got great lateral mobility when he has the puck, he sees the ice well. It's very unusual to have a kid that age, he's 19 years old, [to be] defensively responsible. He's got good habits.

"He's been in and out of the lineup, so I think it's been a tough year for him to gain rhythm and some momentum, but we're lucky to have him."

Carlsson was named Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year last season after he led all under-19 players in the Swedish Hockey League in goals (10) and points (25). He was the seventh Sweden-born player to be chosen among the top three in the NHL Draft, joining Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres, No. 1, 2018), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche, No. 2, 2011), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 2, 2009), Daniel Sedin (Vancouver Canucks, No. 2, 1999), Henrik Sedin (Canucks, No. 3, 1999) and Mats Sundin (Quebec Nordiques, No. 1, 1989).