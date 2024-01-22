Rangers’ Trocheck, Jets’ Connor Added to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Roster

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor have been added to the roster for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend replacing injured players Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Trocheck has recorded 15-29—44 in 46 GP this season for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (29-15-2, 60 points), where he ranks second on the team (tied) in points and first (tied; 9) in power-play goals. Trocheck, who is on pace to set new single-season career highs for assists and points in 2023-24, recorded 1-3—4 in 1 GP for Team Atlantic during his only previous All-Star Game appearance in 2017.

Connor (18-11—29 in 28 GP), who is making his second All-Star Game appearance after helping Team Central advance to the final at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game (1-1—2 in 2 GP), tops the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets (30-10-4, 64 points) in goals and game-winning goals (tied; 5) despite missing 16 games. Connor is on pace to become the second player in Jets/Thrashers history to record multiple 40-goal campaigns.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 – featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase – the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are available here. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.

In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair.