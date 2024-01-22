Rangers’ Trocheck, Jets’ Connor Added to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Roster

AS24-Replacements_Media-22021616
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor have been added to the roster for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend replacing injured players Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Trocheck has recorded 15-29—44 in 46 GP this season for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (29-15-2, 60 points), where he ranks second on the team (tied) in points and first (tied; 9) in power-play goals. Trocheck, who is on pace to set new single-season career highs for assists and points in 2023-24, recorded 1-3—4 in 1 GP for Team Atlantic during his only previous All-Star Game appearance in 2017.

Connor (18-11—29 in 28 GP), who is making his second All-Star Game appearance after helping Team Central advance to the final at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game (1-1—2 in 2 GP), tops the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets (30-10-4, 64 points) in goals and game-winning goals (tied; 5) despite missing 16 games. Connor is on pace to become the second player in Jets/Thrashers history to record multiple 40-goal campaigns.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 – featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase – the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are available here. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.

In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast
NHL Buzz news and notes January 22

NHL Buzz: Skinner could return for Sabres, has missed 5 games with upper-body injury
Oliver Kylington skates in practice with Calgary first time since start of last season

Kylington practices with Flames for 1st time since 2022
Stanley Cup rides on Toronto subway to start All-Star Game festivities

Stanley Cup rides on Toronto subway to start All-Star Game festivities
Vincent Trocheck, Kyle Connor added to NHL All-Star roster

Trocheck, Connor added to NHL All-Star Weekend roster
Ray Bourque happy for Islanders coach Patrick Roy return to NHL

Roy’s return to NHL thrills friend, former teammate Bourque
Kirill Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week January 22

Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week
Maple Leafs Conor Timmins fined for cross checking Kraken Tanev

Timmins fined maximum for cross-checking in Maple Leafs game
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL betting odds for January 22, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 22
Corey Perry signs contract with Edmonton Oilers

Perry signs 1-year, $775,000 contract with Oilers
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 22

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Bruins in matchup of top 2 teams
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Women in Hockey: Laurenne Mercier

Women in Hockey: Laurenne Mercier
NHL to celebrate Hockey Day in Czechia March 9

NHL to celebrate Hockey Day in Czechia on March 9
Toronto Maple Leafs Seattle Kraken game recap January 21

Matthews scores again, Maple Leafs edge Kraken
New York Rangers Anaheim Ducks game recap January 21

Rangers score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks