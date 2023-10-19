Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Latest News

Recap: Penguins at Red Wings 10.18.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings, who held off the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 6-3 win at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

Andrew Copp scored twice, Dylan Larkin had three assists, and Ville Husso made 29 saves for Detroit (3-1-0), which has won three straight.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for Pittsburgh (2-2-0).

Evgeni Malkin gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead 53 seconds into the first period, scoring near the left post off a cross-slot backhand pass from Reilly Smith.

DeBrincat tied it 1-1 at 12:23 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Austin Czarnik.

Ben Chiarot put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 5:21 of the second period, beating Jarry glove side through a screen from the left circle.

Copp made it 3-1 at 15:42 with a redirection of Jeff Petry’s point shot.

Less than a minute later, Husso made a point-blank save on a between-the-legs shot from Sidney Crosby. David Perron then scored a power-play goal on a rebound in front to extend the lead to 4-1 at 17:49.

Karlsson made it 4-2 at 3:37 of the third period, scoring glove side from the top of the left circle. It was his first goal with Pittsburgh since being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6.

Bryan Rust cut it to 4-3 at 13:03 on a deflection near the left post. His goal came after Jarry made a blocker save on a penalty shot from Copp at 7:17.

However, Copp scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 at 18:28, and after Pittsburgh unsuccessfully challenged the play for offside, DeBrincat scored a power-play goal into an empty net at 18:49 for the 6-3 final.