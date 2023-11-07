Penguins at Ducks

PENGUINS (4-6-0) at DUCKS (7-4-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSD, BSSC, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Jeff Carter
Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Bo Groulx, Max Jones
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. ... Carter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and second time in the NHL. Hinostroza will again fill his spot on the fourth line. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, has been skating in Pittsburgh. He was injured in his first game of the season, a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24. ... Nedeljkovic has also been skating in Pittsburgh. He was placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 25, one day after the goalie was injured against the Dallas Stars. The earliest Nedeljkovic could return is Nov. 19 against the Vegas Golden Knights ... The Ducks will stick with the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.