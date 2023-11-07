Penguins at Ducks

PENGUINS (4-6-0) at DUCKS (7-4-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSD, BSSC, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Jeff Carter

Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Bo Groulx, Max Jones

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. ... Carter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and second time in the NHL. Hinostroza will again fill his spot on the fourth line. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, has been skating in Pittsburgh. He was injured in his first game of the season, a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24. ... Nedeljkovic has also been skating in Pittsburgh. He was placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 25, one day after the goalie was injured against the Dallas Stars. The earliest Nedeljkovic could return is Nov. 19 against the Vegas Golden Knights ... The Ducks will stick with the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.