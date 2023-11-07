Penguins at Ducks

Latest News

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers
Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

NHL Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks for Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Pacioretty works toward return with Capitals after considering retirement
Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to Enoch Cree Nation school
NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Red Wings looking for point in 8th straight game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Western Conference top team 1 month into season debated by NHL.com
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 
Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers
22 games to be nationally televised this week

22 games to be nationally televised this week
Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality' during Jack Hughes' absence
Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair

Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair
Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame

Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame
Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says

Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says
McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com

McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com
Depth players invaluable to coaches during season

Depth players invaluable to coaches during season

Penguins at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (4-6-0) at DUCKS (7-4-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSD, BSSC, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Jeff Carter

Injured: John Ludvig (concussion),  Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Bo Groulx, Max Jones

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. ... Carter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and second time in the NHL. Hinostroza will again fill his spot on the fourth line. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, has been skating in Pittsburgh. He was injured in his first game of the season, a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24. ... Nedeljkovic has also been skating in Pittsburgh. He was placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 25, one day after the goalie was injured against the Dallas Stars. The earliest Nedeljkovic could return is Nov. 19 against the Vegas Golden Knights ... The Ducks will stick with the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.