NHL Training Camp Buzz: Hart, Atkinson, Anisimov day to day for Flyers

Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart (lower body) and Cam Atkinson (upper body) are each day to day for the Flyers.

Neither the goalie nor forward played in a 2-1 preseason win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Felix Sandstrom made 17 saves before being replaced at 6:29 of the second period by Troy Grosenick, who made 14 saves on 15 shots.

Forward Artem Anisimov, on a professional tryout contract with the Flyers, is day to day with a lower-body injury sustained when he blocked a shot in the first period. He returned after a few minutes, blocked another, and had one hit and one shot on goal in 18:46 of ice time.

Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi is day to day for the Red Wings with an undisclosed injury.

The forward has yet to practice in training camp and did not play in Detroit's red and white scrimmage Sunday.

"Do not expect it to be very long," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Saturday. "We could even possibly see him tomorrow. If not, I think shortly after that."

Bertuzzi was second on the Red Wings in goals (30) and points (62) in 68 games last season.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist (undisclosed) neither practiced Saturday nor played Sunday.

"He'll be day to day," Lalonde said. "Probably not as quick on seeing him as we probably will Tyler but again, I don't expect that to be very long."

Sundqvist had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games with Detroit after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on March 21.

Lalonde had no update on Robert Hagg after the defenseman took a puck to the head during the scrimmage. He skated off the ice under his own power.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci had no update on forward Jeff Carter (upper body) following a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals in a split-squad preseason game in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Carter was at PPG Paints Arena one day after he was injured during a scrimmage. He left midway through the second period.

When healthy, Carter would likely be the third-line center, behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. He has worked on a line with right wing Kasperi Kapanen through the first three days of training camp.

"He's a quiet leader," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday. "He just goes about his business. I think he leads by example. He has good relationships with his teammates. There are certain players that have really gravitated to 'Carts.' [Kapanen], for example. I know they have a real good relationship.

"Carts has done a real good job in trying to mentor 'Kappy,' and trying to help him along the way and share his experiences. That's the type of leader that he is."

Carter had 46 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 76 regular-season games last season. -- Wes Crosby