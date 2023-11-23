On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals

McDavid, Oilers try to salvage road trip

The Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they face the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) at the Capital One Arena on Friday (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW). Edmonton won its first two games under coach Kris Knoblauch, but it has allowed 17 goals in the first three games of this four-game road trip. Likewise, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has struggled to score consistently this season. He is tied for 59th in the NHL with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 16 games, but after scoring two goals in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday, he had one assist and was minus-3 in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Washington, meanwhile, has found its game after a slow start. The Capitals are entering Friday on a five-game winning streak and are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games. Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals in points, though he only has 12 (five goals, seven assists) in 16 games. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Bedard, Matthews face off in Chicago

During his junior days with Regina of the Western Hockey League, Connor Bedard would spend hours bunkered in the video room studying the shooting technique of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal-scorer in 2021 and 2022. On Friday (2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN4), fans at United Center will get to watch them both when Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12-0) host Matthews and the Maple Leafs (10-5-2). Bedard, who scored his 10th goal of the season in a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past six games. However, Chicago has lost five straight games and will be going up against a well-rested Maple Leafs team that has not played since a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Stockholm on Sunday as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden. Toronto has also won four in a row overall and has a point in seven straight on the road (5-0-2). As for Matthews, he is tied for the NHL lead in goals (14) with Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Wild getting their groove back?

The Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) are entering their game against the Colorado Avalanche (12-6-0) at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS) on a five-game losing streak (0-3-2), but they are starting to feel better about their game. The Wild may have lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Ottawa Senators and 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden last weekend, but it's the way those games went that have led to better vibes, including rallying from two goals down in the third period to salvage a point against Toronto on Sunday. Coach Dean Evason said he's seen much-needed defensive improvement, which he believes is going to lead to more scoring for the Wild, who are currently 18th in the NHL in goals per game (3.12). They’ll get a chance to show their growth against the Avalanche, who have won four of their past five games (4-1-0) and have scored 27 goals in that span. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Friday's games

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Bruins (14-1-3) will look to extend their point streak to eight games (5-0-2) when they host the Red Wings (9-6-3), who are coming off a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Bruins forward David Pastrnak has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games. Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond has scored in four straight games.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG)

Alexis Lafrenière has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games and scored the lone goal for the Rangers (13-3-1) in a 1-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The Flyers (10-8-1) had their five-game winning streak end with a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Wednesday. Flyers forward Owen Tippett has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past six games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN4)

William Nylander will attempt to extend his season-opening point streak to 18 games (27 points; 12 goals, 15 assists) for the Maple Leafs (10-5-2), who have won four in a row. The Blackhawks (5-12-0) have lost five in a row and announced on Thursday that forward Taylor Hall will have ACL surgery on his right knee and be out the rest of the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (3 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH)

The Blue Jackets (5-11-4) ended a nine-game losing streak (0-7-2) with a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Zach Werenski had four assists in the win, the most by a defenseman in Columbus history, and was also plus-5 in 20:10 of ice time. The Devils (8-8-1) have lost five of their past six (1-5-0), including 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, the first time they had been shut out since April 24, 2022.

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues (3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW)

The Predators (8-10-0) will look to extend their winning streak to four games. Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh had two assists in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, his first after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. The Blues (10-7-1) have won five of their past seven games (5-2-0), including rallying for a 6-5 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW)

The Capitals (10-4-2) have won five in a row and are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games. Dylan Strome scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season with eight seconds remaining in overtime to give the Capitals a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Oilers (5-12-1), meanwhile, have lost the first three games of a four-game road trip, allowing 17 goals in the process.

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks (3:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Kings (11-3-3) have won three in a row and have earned at least one point in 11 of their past 12 games (9-1-2). Anaheim (9-10-0) started the season hot but has lost four straight games (outscored 17-7) and six of its past eight.

Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks (3:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (8-9-2) ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Forward Alex Newhook scored two goals in the win and has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past three games. San Jose (3-15-1) has lost five of its past six games (1-5-0).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Buffalo (8-9-2) has lost four of its past five games (1-3-1), including blowing a late lead in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh (9-9-0) lost 1-0 to the New York Rangers at home on Wednesday. That came after the Penguins shut out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 at home on Sunday.

New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN)

Brock Nelson has six points (four goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak for the Islanders (7-6-5), who have won two in a row after losing their previous seven (0-4-3). The Senators (8-7-0) are playing their first game since returning from Stockholm, where they defeated the Detroit Red Wings (5-4 in overtime on Nov. 16) and Minnesota Wild (2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 18) in the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSUN)

Carolina (11-7-0) has scored 10 goals in its past two games, including a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has at least one point in seven of his past eight games (four goals, six assists). Tampa Bay (9-6-5) will try to extend its point streak to five games (3-0-1), though it is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN3)

The Jets (11-5-2) have won four in a row and seven of their past eight games (7-1-0). Jets forward Kyle Connor is tied with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the most goals in the NHL this season (14). Florida (12-6-1) is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and is 2-2-0 in its past four games.

Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, SNW, SNO, SNE)

Roope Hintz has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past two games for the Stars (12-4-2), who have lost two of three but are 5-1-1 in their past seven. The Flames (7-9-3), who are 1-1-1 in their past three games, are playing the first of a back-to-back.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS)

Cale Makar has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during an eight-game point streak for the Avalanche (12-6-0), who have won four of five and are playing the first game of a back-to-back. The Wild (5-8-4) are playing their first game since returning from Stockholm, where they lost to the Ottawa Senators (2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 18) and Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3 in overtime on Nov. 19) in the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden.

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNP)

The Canucks (13-6-1) have the top two scores in the NHL in defenseman Quinn Hughes (31 points; eight goals, 23 assists) and forward J.T. Miller (30 points; 13 goals, 17 assists). Forward Brock Boeser is also tied for third in the NHL with 13 goals this season. The Kraken (8-8-5) are 3-0-2 in their past five games, including a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.