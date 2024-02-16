NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look for more production from Necas at Coyotes

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Friday.

Related: How to watch and stream NHL games

Necas key to Hurricanes fortunes

The Carolina Hurricanes, who visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS), have some key scorers -- including center Sebastian Aho and forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov -- but the one I’m most intrigued by right now is Martin Necas. The 25-year-old forward, who has four goals in his past five games, including a first-period natural hat trick in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 8, is the third-leading scorer for the Hurricanes (30-17-5) with 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 47 games. His numbers are down following an NHL career-high 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games in a breakout campaign last season, but he could be a crucial piece for Carolina down the stretch. He has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in nine games since returning from an upper-body injury, and the Hurricanes hope that trend continues Friday. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Keller poised for fourth 50-point season

It’s been another inconsistent and frustrating season for the Coyotes (23-25-4), who are on a season-long seven-game losing streak (0-6-1). But one bright spot has been Clayton Keller, who’s poised to add his name to the team record book. The 25-year-old forward is one point shy of 50 for the season with 21 goals and 28 assists in 52 games. If he registers a point Friday, Keller would become the fifth player in Coyotes history with at least four 50-point seasons. He would join Shane Doan (11 times), Jeremy Roenick (five times), Keith Tkachuk (four times) and Radim Vrbata (four times). Keller is Arizona's leading scorer but was held without a point in a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. He had 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games in 2017-18; 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games in 2021-22; and an NHL career-high 86 points (37 goals, 49 assists) in 82 games last season. The No. 7 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Keller has 391 points (154 goals, 237 assists) in 494 games. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Cooley having strong rookie season

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard casts a long shadow among NHL rookies this season, but Logan Cooley is doing his best to step out of it and make a name for himself as a rising star. The 19-year-old forward scored the Coyotes' lone goal Wednesday and has another opportunity to improve his point total Friday. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 52 games this season. Arizona has taken a step back after its losing skid but Cooley represents a promising future on a line with Barrett Hayton, 23, and Dylan Guenther, 20, showcasing the Coyotes' rising talent. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

The Hurricanes had won five of six before a 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Jaccob Slavin needs one point to tie Justin Faulk for most by a defenseman in Carolina/Hartford Whalers history. Slavin has 257 points (47 goals, 210 assists) in 636 games. Faulk, a St. Louis Blues defenseman who played for Carolina from 2011-19, had 258 points (85 goals, 173 assists) in 559 games as a Hurricane. The Coyotes will play their first game without goalie Connor Ingram, who is week to week after leaving the loss to the Wild on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.