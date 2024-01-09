NHL Morning Skate for January 9

* Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson joined J.T. Miller as the second and third Canucks players to reach the 50-point mark this season while the captain also put his name on an exclusive all-time NHL list among defensemen.

* Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening home point streak to 22 games as the Avalanche earned their League-leading 17th home win of the season.

* Connor McDavid and the Oilers put their seven-game win streak to the test during a 10-game Tuesday with a contest nationally broadcast in both the U.S. (ESPN+, HULU) and Canada (SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS-D).

CANUCKS TRIO HITS 50-POINT MARK IN ANOTHER HIGH-SCORING WIN

After the team’s leading scorer, J.T. Miller (1-0—1), got the Canucks on the board, Elias Pettersson (2-2—4) and Quinn Hughes (0-1—1) also found the score sheet as they both reached the 50-point mark and helped the NHL’s top offense put up six goals against the Rangers. With the win, Vancouver (26-11-3, 55 points) moved within one point of idle Winnipeg (26-9-4, 56 points) for first place in the League standings.

* Pettersson recorded his ninth career four-point outing and tied Mats Sundin for the fourth most by a Swedish-born player before age 26. Only Kent Nilsson (18), Peter Forsberg (17) and Nicklas Backstrom (12) have more.

* Hughes (10-40—50 in 40 GP) became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to record 50-plus points through their first 40 games of a season, joining Paul Coffey (8x; last: 50 in 1994-95), Bobby Orr (6x; last: 75 in 1974-75), Erik Karlsson (54 in 2022-23), John Carlson (50 in 2019-20), Brian Leetch (52 in 1991-92), Phil Housley (51 in 1991-92), Al MacInnis (55 in 1990-91) and Denis Potvin (53 in 1978-79).

* With Hughes now on pace for 102 points just a year after Karlsson posted 101 points for the Sharks, this could mark the third time in NHL history that two different defensemen have recorded 100-plus points in back-to-back seasons. The other instances occurred from 1989-90 to 1990-91 (Coffey & MacInnis) and 1990-91 to 1991-92 (MacInnis & Leetch).

MacKINNON EXTENDS HOME POINT STREAK IN AVALANCHE WIN

Nathan MacKinnon factored on Colorado’s opening goal to extend his season-opening home point streak to 22 games during a shootout win at Ball Arena. The Avalanche improved to 26-12-3 (55 points) with their Leage-leading 17th win at home.

* MacKinnon has recorded a point in all 22 games at Ball Arena in 2023-24 and is now one away from the longest home point streak (at any point in a season) in franchise history – a benchmark set by Joe Sakic (23 GP in 2000-01).

ALL-STAR HOPEFULS PRODUCE NOTEWORTHY PERFORMANCES

In addition to the 32 players already named to 2024 All-Star Weekend, 12 more spots are up for grabs as players around the League make their case for the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual – voting ends Jan. 11.

* Erik Karlsson, who is eligible for the vote-in, found the score sheet for a fourth straight contest with Pittsburgh’s game-winning goal Monday. He surpassed Oliver Ekman-Larsson (34) for sole possession of the second-most winners among active defensemen, behind only Brent Burns (42).

* Roope Hintz (1-1—2), Tyler Seguin (1-0—1) and Jason Robertson (1-0—1), three players on the voting ballot, accounted for three of four Stars goals to help their club extend its point streak against the Wild to nine games (6-0-3 dating to Dec. 20, 2021) and stymie Marc-Andre Fleury’s climb up the NHL’s all-time wins list. It marks their longest active run against an opponent – the last time they’ve posted a point streak of that length was versus the Coyotes from March 31, 2016 to Feb. 4, 2019 (9-0-0).

QUICK CLICKS

* #NHLStats: Live Updates from Monday

* Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale, draft pick

* William Nylander signs 8-year extension with Maple Leafs

* Jason Robertson turns Stars into hypothetical football team, puts himself at QB

* Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco



OILERS, BLACKHAWKS FACE OFF DURING 10-GAME TUESDAY

Tuesday’s 10-game slate will see Connor McDavid and the Oilers put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Blackhawks during a national broadcast in both the U.S. (ESPN+, HULU) and Canada (SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS-D). Edmonton can record multiple winning streaks of at least eight contests in a single season for the third time in franchise history, following 1983-84 (3x) and 1984-85 (2x).

* Edmonton isn’t the only team streaking – Winnipeg, which holds first place in the League standings, has collected a point in each of its past 12 contests dating to Dec. 13, 2023 (10-0-2). Should the Jets extend against the Blue Jackets, it would mark the longest point streak by any team this season. The last club with a longer run was the Oilers, who posted a 15-game stretch from March 14 to April 13, 2023 (14-0-1).

* While the Panthers also look to extend their win streak to eight games, Carter Verhaeghe enters Tuesday with a couple lengthy runs of his own, having scored in five straight contests while recording multiple points in each of those outings. Should Verhaeghe find the back of the net against the Blues, he would tie teammate Matthew Tkachuk (6 GP in 2022-23) for the second-longest goal streak in franchise history behind only Pavel Bure (7 GP in 2000-01).