NHL Buzz: Motte out indefinitely for Lightning with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Motte is out indefinitely for the Lightning because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured in a season-opening 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He played 7:55 in his Tampa Bay debut after signing a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Lightning on Sept. 9.

Forward Alex Barre-Boulet was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

The Lightning next play at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSDET).

Detroit Red Wings

Robby Fabbri is day to day and likely will not play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSDET).

The forward did not practice Friday because of an undisclosed injury; he scored a goal and had two shots on goal in 14:44 of ice time in a season-opening 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Fabbri was limited to 28 games last season because of several injuries.

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz did not play for the Stars in their season-opening 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.

With four days between their first game of the season and second game next Tuesday, coach Peter DeBoer will use caution with the top-line center to ensure he's fully healthy.

"We're not going to jeopardize anything long term to rush him in," DeBoer said at practice Wednesday.

Hintz, who sustained the injury during the preseason, practiced Monday in a no-contact jersey and had a scheduled maintenance day Tuesday. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday but did not appear in his usual spot on the top power-play unit.

Tyler Seguin centered the top line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski on Thursday in Hintz's absence -- Taylor Baird

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Kings on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

The forward, who was injured in practice Monday, did not play in the season-opening 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and had been ruled out for their first two games of the season.

Following the game Wednesday, coach Todd McLellan said Arvidsson "is not going to be back for a little while. ... I don't know about surgery, but I can tell you he won't practice [Thursday] and won't play on Saturday (against the Carolina Hurricanes)."

By being placed on long-term injured reserve, Arvidsson will be out a minimum of 24 days and 10 games. The move was retroactive to Wednesday, meaning he would be eligible to return Nov. 4 at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games last season. -- Dan Greenspan