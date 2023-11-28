NHL Buzz: Rust likely back for Penguins against Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust is expected to return when the Penguins visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO).

The forward took full contact in practice Monday after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury. Rust, normally first-line right wing with center Sidney Crosby and left wing Jake Guentzel when healthy, practiced on the top power-play unit.

"It is a possibility," Rust said of playing Tuesday. "We'll just see how things react here overnight."

Rust hasn't played since Nov. 19, finishing a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights with three shots on goal in 18:36 of ice time.

Pittsburgh (10-10-0) has lost two of three without Rust.

Rust has nine goals in 17 games this season, tied with center Evgeni Malkin for second on the Penguins behind Crosby (13). He is fifth in points with 16, behind Crosby (24), Guentzel (23), Malkin (18) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (18).

"He entered this league as a defensive player, a checker, and I still think that's a strength of his game," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "But he's developed an offensive side of the game in his time in the NHL. He's developed into a legitimate top-six forward in this league that can score goals and create opportunities for his linemates." -- Wes Crosby

Philadelphia Flyers

Noah Cates is expected to be out 6-8 weeks because of a lower-body injury.

The forward left the ice briefly after blocking a shot by New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the second period of the Flyers' 1-0 shootout win Saturday but returned and played 14:12, including one shift during overtime.

Cates has four points (one goal, three assists) and is averaging 14:25 of ice time in 21 games this season. His 2:09 of short-handed ice time per game leads Flyers forwards. He also averages 1:11 of ice time as a net-front presence on the power play.

Garnet Hathaway skated in that spot at practice Tuesday ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). -- Adam Kimelman

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin will not play for the Red Wings against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).

"Obviously he's probably in that day-to-day scenario, and with him not traveling with us, that would probably him unlikely for Thursday (against the Chicago Blackhawks), too," Red Wings coach Derek Lalone said Tuesday. "I think we'd hope and expect him back for Montreal Saturday. No IR. But you guys have seen him. He's missed some practices. … There's some stuff going on."

Larkin leads the Red Wings with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists). The forward had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and had scored a goal in three straight games.

Seattle Kraken

Goalie Philipp Grubauer will start for the Kraken against the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D).

It will be his first game since Nov. 20, when he left a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames with an undisclosed injury.

"You saw that in morning skate today, he's available and good to go," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.

Forward Andrew Poturalski was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. The 29-year-old has four games of NHL experience with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016-17 and 2021-22.

"Just super exciting," he said. "It's been a long time. I only have four games in my career and it's my eighth year as a pro. It's where everyone wants to be. I'm not going to take this for granted."

Poturalski is no stranger to Chicago. He helped the Chicago of the AHL to the 2022 Calder Cup championship.

"It's definitely really special," he said. "I had a really good year here. My son was born not too far away, downtown Chicago, so that's also really cool. It brings back a lot of good memories."

Poturalski was recalled from Coachella Valley on Nov. 14 but did not play for the Kraken.

"I'll travel around the world to play in the NHL," he said. -- Bruce Miles