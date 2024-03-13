NHL Buzz: Maroon remains week to week for Bruins

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Boston Bruins

Pat Maroon remains week to week after the Bruins acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

The forward had back surgery Feb 7 with the timeline for his return estimated at 4-6 weeks.

"He's not even skating yet, so it's week to week," Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday. "…The professionals that we have think the best thing is to gradually bring him back onto the ice."

Maroon has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games this season.

Forward James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk each did not practice Wednesday because of illness. Montgomery said van Riemsdyk will travel with the Bruins for their game at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN), but Grzelcyk will not.

Defenseman Andrew Peeke will make his Bruins debut Thursday. He was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 8.

"It's special playing for an Original Six team," said Peeke, who has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 23 games this season. "It's all you can dream of. Just going to go out there and play my game and at this point I feel like I'm getting accustomed to everything, systems and whatnot, so I'm excited." -- Amalie Benjamin

New Jersey Devils

Jonas Siegenthaler is out indefinitely with a concussion.

The defenseman was elbowed by New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe in the second period of a 3-1 loss Monday. Siegenthaler left the game and did not return; Rempe was later suspended four games by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Siegenthaler has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 49 games and is averaging 19:25 of ice time per game. He missed 16 games earlier this season because of a broken foot.

Devils coach Travis Green also said defenseman John Marino has an upper-body injury and likely won't play at the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSW).

Defenseman Santeri Hatakka was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and joined practice Wednesday.

New Jersey (31-30-4) is six points behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers could return for the Canucks against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT).

The defenseman returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-injury in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 29. He was listed as week to week and has missed the past four games.

"It was good to get back out with the guys," Myers said. "It's getting pretty close here, so we'll see in the next day or few days what game it's going to be. I know the coaches are still talking and still got to have some conversations with the medical staff, but we'll see after I talk to them where we kind of stand."

If not Wednesday, Myers likely will be back against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

"I like to get certain guys practice time and [Myers] had a really good practice day, so whether he plays tomorrow or the next game, he's getting close," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "It gives coaches hard decisions."

Myers has 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 62 games this season, his best offensive output in five seasons with Vancouver. He averaging 18:57 of ice time, including 2:11 on the penalty kill, third most on the team.

With Myers close to returning, defenseman Noah Juulsen seems most likely to come out of the lineup. He sat out five straight games in mid-January, the last time the Canucks had a full roster of healthy defensemen.

Juulsen has seven points (one goal, six assists). He's played an NHL career-high 49 games with Vancouver this season.

"Just because we're playing well, I still think you want to put your best players out there," Tocchet said. -- Kevin Woodley

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner was absent from practice Monday after the forward did not play in a 3-2 win at Montreal on Saturday.

Marner sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-1 loss at Boston on March 7, though he finished the game. He scored and had three shots on goal in 20:51 of ice time.

Toronto (37-19-8), which is third in the Atlantic Division, visits the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

"Mitch is day to day, unlikely to play on Thursday," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We think this time is important for him, but day to day from that point."

Forward Nicholas Robertson was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Jake McCabe (maintenance) also did not practice; the defenseman had an assist and two shots in 21:53 against the Canadiens.

Defenseman Mark Giordano was a full participant in practice for the first time since sustaining a concussion Feb. 29 during a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes. He skated on an extra pair with Connor Timmins.

The Maple Leafs signed Bobby McMann to a two-year, $2.7 million contract Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $1.35 million.

The 27-year-old forward has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 40 games this season. He has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 50 NHL games with Toronto since signing as a free agent April 2, 2020. -- Dave McCarthy