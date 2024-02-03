'NHL @TheRink' podcast talks best-on-best hockey, trades 

Oettinger, Vatrano join to discuss their seasons so far; co-hosts also cover Kings coaching change

Podcast Oettinger Vatrano

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

TORONTO -- The "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week has an international flavor with the news of the NHL's return to best-on-best hockey.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke open the episode discussing the NHL's announcement Friday that it will be returning to the Olympics in 2026 and 2030, and hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off featuring the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland next February in lieu of an All-Star Game.

Rosen and Roarke break down the reasons why international hockey, particularly Olympic participation, is important for the players, the League and the global hockey community.

They also break down what the rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off could look like for each participating country.

Hint: It's not an easy task, but NHL.com will be tackling it in the coming days.

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger joins Rosen to discuss international hockey along with everything that has gone on with the Stars this season.

In addition, Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano joins Roarke to talk about his season, the future of the Ducks and more.

Rosen and Roarke also talk about news around the NHL, including the fallout from Elias Lindholm getting traded from the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday and Sean Monahan going from the Montreal Canadiens to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

They touch on coach Todd McLellan being fired by the Los Angeles Kings, and the Pacific Division race in general.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

