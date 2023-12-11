Sissons scores 2 to help Predators edge Canadiens

Jusse Saros made 37 saves for Nashville (15-13-0), which has won 10 of 13. Roman Josi assisted on both of Sisson’s goals.

Jake Evans scored, and Jake Allen made 29 saves for Montreal (12-12-3), which is 1-6-1 in its past eight games at Bell Centre.

Both teams were playing the second half of back-to-back games. Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves in Nashville’s 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, and Cayden Primeau made 46 saves in the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout win at the Buffalo Sabres.

The Canadiens have gone 0-5-0 in the second game after winning the first game of each of their first five sets of back-to-back games.

Sissons put Nashville ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 11:41 of the first period. He slipped behind the Montreal defense and was left unattended to deflect Filip Forsberg’s shot from the point past Allen stick side.

Sissons scored again at 7:03 of the second period made it 2-0. He was circling back to the net on the left side of the slot when he swatted in a big rebound of Dante Fabbro’s shot from the right side.

Evans cut the lead to 2-1 when he scored with 35 seconds remaining in the second period. He scored unassisted on a backhand from the left side 25 seconds after Montreal had a goal waved off because of goaltender interference.