2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in June at a location to be announced. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch.

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Michael Hage found a new outlook while recovering from a shoulder injury last season.

The 17-year-old right-shot center suffered a torn labrum in early September 2022, eventually playing in 13 games during his first season with Chicago of the United States Hockey League. Now healthy and looking ahead to the 2024 NHL Draft, Hage said he understands the game's importance.

"I think you only realize how much you love the game when you're taken away from it," Hage said. "It was definitely a long time. It was a battle. I had a great staff and a lot of people helping me that made it very easy for me.

"The way back was difficult, but obviously, the coaching staff here in Chicago made it easy for me. They gave me a lot of opportunity when I came back. I think I adapted pretty quickly."

Despite the long recovery, Hage ended last season with 10 points (five goals, five assists).

"I think it took probably a handful of games to feel comfortable," Hage said. "And then, you feel more confident every day in practice, every day in games. The chances start coming. It was just a matter of time, I think."

This season, the native of Mississauga, Ontario, an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first-round selection in the 2024 draft, has further elevated. In 26 games, Hage leads Chicago with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists), including five (two goals, three assists) in his past five games.

Hage formed a bond with those in Chicago during his recovery, coach Mike Garman said.

"I think it's the reason why he's so close with our guys," Garman said. "I think it's the reason why he's so close with our staff. He's able to seamlessly transition after missing, essentially, a whole hockey year and step in and be a star player as he is.

"If he's almost a point-per-game as a 16-year-old in the USHL after missing half of a year, it's incredible, honestly. ... He's a very gifted, talented hockey player, that's for sure. What he was able to do so young off of injury is very impressive."

Hage (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) described himself as "lanky" in a similar way to Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (6-2, 207). Eichel, drafted No. 2 by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, has 486 points (196 goals, 290 assists) in 514 NHL games.

"I'd say I'm a 200-foot centerman that likes to use my speed and skill to make everyone around me better," Hage said. "I think I'm super creative. I'd say my best asset is probably my skating. I think I like to use my speed a lot."

But Hage can't truly be compared to any one player, in the NHL or elsewhere, Garman said.

"I think you pick your guy that has the range and the shot and the speed that he does," Garman said. "I feel like it's a really unique combination. Normally those guys, with that IQ and that skill, are kind of undersized. He's also got a good competitive streak to play you hard, too. I think what stands out to me about Michael is he has the size, he has the speed, he has the skill, he has the shot, but he's competitive. He's a really high IQ player on top of it.