2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 

Center prospect with Chicago of USHL thriving after missing most of last season

Michael_Hage_1

© Dan Hickling

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in June at a location to be announced. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch.

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Michael Hage found a new outlook while recovering from a shoulder injury last season. 

The 17-year-old right-shot center suffered a torn labrum in early September 2022, eventually playing in 13 games during his first season with Chicago of the United States Hockey League. Now healthy and looking ahead to the 2024 NHL Draft, Hage said he understands the game's importance. 

"I think you only realize how much you love the game when you're taken away from it," Hage said. "It was definitely a long time. It was a battle. I had a great staff and a lot of people helping me that made it very easy for me.  

"The way back was difficult, but obviously, the coaching staff here in Chicago made it easy for me. They gave me a lot of opportunity when I came back. I think I adapted pretty quickly."

Despite the long recovery, Hage ended last season with 10 points (five goals, five assists).

"I think it took probably a handful of games to feel comfortable," Hage said. "And then, you feel more confident every day in practice, every day in games. The chances start coming. It was just a matter of time, I think."  

This season, the native of Mississauga, Ontario, an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first-round selection in the 2024 draft, has further elevated. In 26 games, Hage leads Chicago with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists), including five (two goals, three assists) in his past five games. 

Hage formed a bond with those in Chicago during his recovery, coach Mike Garman said. 

"I think it's the reason why he's so close with our guys," Garman said. "I think it's the reason why he's so close with our staff. He's able to seamlessly transition after missing, essentially, a whole hockey year and step in and be a star player as he is. 

"If he's almost a point-per-game as a 16-year-old in the USHL after missing half of a year, it's incredible, honestly. ... He's a very gifted, talented hockey player, that's for sure. What he was able to do so young off of injury is very impressive." 

Hage (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) described himself as "lanky" in a similar way to Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (6-2, 207). Eichel, drafted No. 2 by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, has 486 points (196 goals, 290 assists) in 514 NHL games. 

"I'd say I'm a 200-foot centerman that likes to use my speed and skill to make everyone around me better," Hage said. "I think I'm super creative. I'd say my best asset is probably my skating. I think I like to use my speed a lot."

But Hage can't truly be compared to any one player, in the NHL or elsewhere, Garman said.

"I think you pick your guy that has the range and the shot and the speed that he does," Garman said. "I feel like it's a really unique combination. Normally those guys, with that IQ and that skill, are kind of undersized. He's also got a good competitive streak to play you hard, too. I think what stands out to me about Michael is he has the size, he has the speed, he has the skill, he has the shot, but he's competitive. He's a really high IQ player on top of it.

Michael_Hage_2

© Chicago Steel (USHL)

"So he has, I think, a really unique combination of so many amazing assets. As with all young kids, it's, 'How do you optimize those amazing assets that you have?' What we've loved with him, and what we're working on with him is that every time that he has the puck, how can he turn it into an advantage situation and use his teammates, get open, use his shot. It's been cool just to see him grow."

Hage, committed to the University of Michigan in 2024-25, will continue that process as he prepares for the draft. But first, he's focused on making the most of his time with Chicago. 

"It's really exciting, getting more opportunity and having to be a leader on this team," Hage said. "Take more control and help guys out there that are new to the league. I think it's exciting and just continuing to get better at leading this group every day. Just get better every single day. 

"I'd say I just try to stay in the moment and focus day by day on getting better. Obviously, it's hard not to think about [the Draft]. It's exciting. Obviously, it's been a goal of mine for a long time."

PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)

Adam Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZE): Jiricek (6-2, 178) sustained a right knee injury while playing for Czechia at the IIHF 2024 World Junior Championship on Dec. 26, and missed the remainder of the tournament. The 17-year-old right-hand shot is scheduled to have surgery to repair the injury this week. He had one assist in 19 games with Plzen in Czechia's top professional men's league this season. Jiricek, an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 draft, is the brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek. The injury isn't expected to affect his status for the 2024 draft, but he'll obviously be in high demand for an update on his condition at the NHL Scouting Combine in June.

Eriks Mateiko, LW, Saint John (QMJHL): A B-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected second- or third-round pick in the 2024 draft, Mateiko earned top-line minutes for Latvia at the 2024 WJC. The 18-year-old left-handed shot (6-4, 210) had one goal, six shots on goal and averaged 17:39 in ice time for his country. Mateiko has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 28 games with the Sea Dogs of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

"The size and scoring ability are intriguing," NHL Central Scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "He has a good shot release and plays an effective net-front game as well. His skating keeps getting better with each viewing and he plays first line, first power play and is often a part of the penalty kill as well."

Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL): Yakemchuk (6-3, 190) most likely will be in the conversion as one of the first North American defensemen off the board at the 2024 draft. The right-handed shot is fourth among Western Hockey League defensemen with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and first with 150 shots on goal in 35 games with the Hitmen. Yakemchuk had 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) as a rookie last season and was named to the WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team. He won a bronze medal representing Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in April.

NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report.

Latest News

Will Ferrell Mookie Betts LA Kings chant

Ferrell, Betts, fire up Kings fans on Dodgers night in L.A.
Tampa Bay Lightning Minnesota Wild game recap January 4

Raddysh scores twice in Lightning win against Wild
2024 NHL All-Stars announced

NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Matthews to represent host Maple Leafs
Chicago Blackhawks New York Rangers game recap January 4

Rangers pull away in 3rd, defeat Blackhawks
New York Islanders Arizona Coyotes game recap January 4

Islanders pull away in 3rd period, defeat Coyotes
Pittsburgh Penguins Boston Bruins game recap January 4

Crosby has 3 points, Penguins recover to end Bruins’ 4-game win streak
Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 4

Blue Jackets rally with 2 goals in 3rd, defeat Flyers in shootout
Buffalo Sabres Montreal Canadiens game recap January 4

Skinner gets 4 points, Sabres cruise past Canadiens
Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap January 4

Flames score 4 in 1st period, defeat Predators
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap January 4

MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Stars
3 keys USA Sweden WJC gold medal game

3 'Star' keys to success for U.S. against Sweden in WJC gold medal game
Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues game recap January 4

Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
NHL All Star Vatrano Anaheim Ducks family

Ducks forward Vatrano gets NHL All-Star news from baby daughter
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL All-Star Game fan vote open

All-Star Game fan vote will help shape rosters, dream matchups, pairings
World Junior Championship gold medal game preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship gold, bronze medal games
NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Karlsson out 2 games for Golden Knights