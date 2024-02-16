E. Kane healthy, thriving on line with Perry, Draisaitl for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Evander Kane had been a one-man wrecking crew for the Edmonton Oilers before Corey Perry showed up to be his partner-in-agitation.
The two Oilers forwards each have unique ways to get under the skin of opponents and have created their own version of a dynamic duo with Edmonton preparing to face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN).
“He’s a guy that’s played a long, long time and is obviously a great player in this league, and is easy to play with,” Kane said of Perry. “I think there is a little more room for one another when there are two guys at the net. It can create some confusion around the net.”
Kane, in his third season with the Oilers, played his 900th NHL game in a 4-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 10. The 32-year-old has 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) in 49 games and scored his eighth career hat trick in the League and fifth with Edmonton in a 5-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 9.
He is playing some of his best hockey of the season coming out of the break for NHL All-Star Weekend; Kane was put on a line with Perry and center Leon Draisaitl, and the three have developed instant chemistry. In five games since the break, the three have combined for 12 points (eight goals, four assists) for the Oilers (31-18-1), with Kane scoring four goals.
Edmonton is 2-3-0 since the break following its 16-game winning streak from Dec. 21-Jan. 27, tied for the second-longest in NHL history.
“I think after the break," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said, "I loved how he was skating, moving up the ice, creating a lot of chances off the rush, with whoever the centerman has been, Leon mostly. There have been some slip passes and he’s been able to take that puck to the net. So obviously he’s getting the nice pass but he’s generating some speed to get there.
"Once he gets a little momentum, nobody is going to get in his way to take that away because he’s so strong. He’s been doing a lot of good things.”
Signed by Edmonton on Jan. 27, 2022 after his contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks for “breach of his NHL standard player contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols,” Kane averaged nearly a point a game, with 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 43 games. He helped the Oilers reach the 2022 Western Conference Final, where they were swept in the best-of-7 series by the Colorado Avalanche, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.