Red Wings at Predators

RED WINGS (36-28-6) at PREDATORS (41-25-4)
5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno -- Alex Czarnik -- Robby Fabbri
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren, Daniel Sprong
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
Larkin did not participate in practice Friday because of an illness but is expected to play. ... Lyon could start after Reimer made 33 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Predators held an optional practice Friday. ... Saros could start after Lankinen made 33 saves in a 3-0 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.