Red Wings at Predators

RED WINGS (36-28-6) at PREDATORS (41-25-4)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno -- Alex Czarnik -- Robby Fabbri

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Larkin did not participate in practice Friday because of an illness but is expected to play. ... Lyon could start after Reimer made 33 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Predators held an optional practice Friday. ... Saros could start after Lankinen made 33 saves in a 3-0 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.