Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Kicking off the fifth season of his personal partnership with the world-renowned hospital, the Panthers superstar captain was there to meet with patients and drop off a check for $97,600.

As part of his generous pledge, Barkov donates $1,600 for every goal he scores (in honor of his No. 16) and $800 for every assist he dishes out throughout the regular season and playoffs.

“I love giving back to the community,” said Barkov, who has already compiled $2,400 in additional donations with three assists through three games this season. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to play here for such a long time in Florida for the Panthers.

“They’ve given me every opportunity to have success, and I wanted to give something back to the community. Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital is a perfect fit for that. I love what they are doing here. I love helping them. I love bringing kids to the games, visiting here, seeing kids here.”

Nominated previously for the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” Barkov’s lifetime donation recently surpassed $300,000.