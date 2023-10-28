Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for third straight win

Latest News

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at Hockey Fights Cancer skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Clifton suspended 2 games for actions in Sabres game
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL
Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Kings rally with 4 straight goals, defeat Coyotes
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres
Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game
Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks
Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Kuemper makes 39 saves, Capitals edge Wild
Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss
Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project
Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for third straight win

Strome has goal, two assists; Konecny scores twice for Philadelphia

Recap: Anaheim Ducks @ Philadelphia Flyers 10.28.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Frank Vatrano scored a hat trick when the Anaheim Ducks won their third straight game, 7-4 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist for Anaheim (4-4-0), and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves. The Ducks have won three straight road games after not so all of last season.

Travis Konecny scored twice for Philadelphia (4-3-1), which had its three-game home winning streak end. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

Strome put the Ducks ahead 1-0 58 seconds into the game on a play that started with a defensive-zone turnover by Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Vatrano made it 2-0 with a power-play goal from the high slot at 15:20.

He gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period when he jammed a puck between Ersson's pads and the goal post. A video review showed the puck completely crossed the goal line.

Anaheim went ahead 4-0 at 9:30 when Henrique scored from the crease.

Cam Atkinson made it 4-1 at 11:49 when he tipped in Owen Tippett's centering pass.

Konecny scored under the crossbar from the right face-off circle in transition to make it 4-2 at 12:35.

Trevor Zegras extended the lead to 5-2 at 2:42 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Brett Leason banked a shot off Ersson's back to make it 6-2 at 3:14.

Konecny made it 6-3 at 9:51 with a power-play goal.

Vatrano capped his hat trick with a short-handed goal to make it 7-3 at 11:12, becoming the third player in Ducks history with an even-strength, power-play and short-handed goal in the same game (Corey Perry, Dec. 12, 2010; Paul Kariya, Jan. 10, 1997).

Joel Farabee scored for the 7-4 final at 17:00 of the third.