Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for third straight win

Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist for Anaheim (4-4-0), and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves. The Ducks have won three straight road games after not so all of last season.

Travis Konecny scored twice for Philadelphia (4-3-1), which had its three-game home winning streak end. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

Strome put the Ducks ahead 1-0 58 seconds into the game on a play that started with a defensive-zone turnover by Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Vatrano made it 2-0 with a power-play goal from the high slot at 15:20.

He gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period when he jammed a puck between Ersson's pads and the goal post. A video review showed the puck completely crossed the goal line.

Anaheim went ahead 4-0 at 9:30 when Henrique scored from the crease.

Cam Atkinson made it 4-1 at 11:49 when he tipped in Owen Tippett's centering pass.

Konecny scored under the crossbar from the right face-off circle in transition to make it 4-2 at 12:35.

Trevor Zegras extended the lead to 5-2 at 2:42 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Brett Leason banked a shot off Ersson's back to make it 6-2 at 3:14.

Konecny made it 6-3 at 9:51 with a power-play goal.

Vatrano capped his hat trick with a short-handed goal to make it 7-3 at 11:12, becoming the third player in Ducks history with an even-strength, power-play and short-handed goal in the same game (Corey Perry, Dec. 12, 2010; Paul Kariya, Jan. 10, 1997).

Joel Farabee scored for the 7-4 final at 17:00 of the third.