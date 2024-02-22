AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises

The American Hockey League is best known for its bevy of NHL prospects chosen in the first or second round of the NHL Draft. Sometimes they show growth beyond expectations. Others either undrafted or unheralded get a break, find a good fit, and begin to blossom into potential NHL players.

Here is a look at some of the top surprises in the AHL this season:

Justin Brazeau, Providence (Boston Bruins)

The Bruins have had a long history of finding raw talent, and this 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward may be the latest.

Brazeau had 113 points, including a league-leading 61 goals, with North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League as an overage player in 2018-19. Undrafted, he had 55 points (27 goals, 28 assists) in 57 games for Newfoundland of the ECHL in 2019-20 and signed an AHL contract with Toronto.

Unable to establish himself as a full-time player with the Marlies, Brazeau signed a series of one-year contracts with Providence. He played the 2021-22 season for Providence and Maine of the ECHL before solidifying himself in the AHL last season with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 67 games.

Brazeau is fourth on Providence with 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 49 games. The Bruins signed the 26-year-old to a two-year, two-way contract Feb. 19 (average annual value of $775,000). That same day, he scored a goal in his NHL debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden in Boston.

Brandon Gignac, Laval (Montreal Canadiens)

Chosen by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 80) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gignac played five seasons with Albany and Binghamton and made his NHL debut in New Jersey's 4-2 loss at the New York Rangers on March 9, 2019. He then played for Jacksonville of the ECHL in 2020-21 and signed with Laval on July 29, 2021.

The 26-year-old led the Rocket with 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) through 43 games before signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Feb. 4. He scored his first NHL goal in a 5-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Bell Centre on Feb. 13.

Logan Mailloux, Laval

The AHL can be a difficult place for a rookie defenseman, but Mailloux has shown little difficulty making the adjustment to the pro game.

Montreal selected the 20-year-old in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft, and he immediately stepped into the lineup, playing a physical, assertive style. Mailloux had 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 48 games entering Wednesday, first among AHL rookie defensemen in points and goals and tied for fourth in the league.

Mailloux represented Laval at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Ville Ottavainen, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

Seattle is still building a prospect pool and Ottavainen has shown early promise.

The 21-year-old defenseman was chosen in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2021 NHL Draft. After playing for Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20, Ottavainen skated the next three seasons with JYP Jyvaskyla in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland. He came to North America after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on March 20, 2023.

Ottavainen is playing his first season for Coachella Valley. He had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 46 games entering Wednesday.

Logan Stankoven, Texas (Dallas Stars)

The Stars had high hopes for Stankoven, a second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 draft, but the forward who turns 21 on Monday, has exceeded all expectations in his rookie season. He had a league-leading 24 goals, 33 assists and 57 points entering Wednesday and represented Texas at the All-Star Classic.

Stankoven played for Kamloops in the Western Hockey League last season and had 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 48 games. His 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 14 playoff games led the WHL and Kamloops advanced to the Memorial Cup, where he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in four games and was named to the tournament's All-Star Team.

He received his first NHL recall Tuesday and was returned to Texas after the Stars lost 3-1 at the Rangers.

Clay Stevenson, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

The Capitals have a long history of developing top goaltending talent with Hershey. Stevenson could be their next success story.

Stevenson, who turns 25 on March 3, has paired with incumbent Hunter Shepard, the most valuable player of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, to help make Hershey the top defensive team in the AHL (2.14 goals-against per game) entering Wednesday. He led the AHL in goals-against average (1.93) and save percentage (.929), and his 17 wins ranked fourth.

Undrafted out of Dartmouth College, Stevenson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on March 28, 2022. His strong work in his first AHL season earned him a three-year contract Dec. 12, 2023.