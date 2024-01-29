25,000-plus fans expected to skate, learn, play hockey during All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK/TORONTO – The National Hockey League (NHL) will celebrate the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star weekend in Toronto, one of the world’s most multicultural cities, with various community events and initiatives focused on making hockey fun and accessible to everyone. Torontonians and visitors will have the opportunity to participate in free ice skating in the heart of the city, learn-to-play clinics at indoor and outdoor rinks, and more than 100 organized NHL STREET™ ball hockey games.

The NHL expects more than 25,000 fans to lace up skates or pick up a stick in communities across Toronto, most notably Nathan Phillips Square which will transform into the hockey for all rink and offer more than 20 hours of free public ice skating with free skate rentals. Alexandra Park’s outdoor rink and indoor youth space will be revitalized as part of the NHL All-Star Legacy Project. And the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s South Building will convert into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, a hockey heaven featuring games and interactive experiences including a photo opportunity with the most revered trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup. NHL partner Hyundai is donating 400 tickets to Hyundai NHL Fan Fair to youth hockey groups and organizations committed to engaging diverse communities.

Community events and initiatives include:

2024 NHL All-Star Legacy Project Unveiling

Wednesday, Jan. 31 (5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.), Alexandra Park

The Toronto Maple Leafs, MLSE Foundation, and the NHL introduce the 2024 NHL All-Star Legacy Project with an investment of more than $500,000 to revitalize ball and ice hockey rinks at three parks across the City of Toronto: Alexandra Park, West Mall Rink, and Port Union Community Recreation Centre. The Legacy Project’s upgraded recreational spaces will engage more than 23,000 youth each year with hockey programming and donated equipment to reduce barriers to play. Guests in attendance include Mark Fraser (Director, Culture & Inclusion, Toronto Maple Leafs and alumnus), Wendel Clark (Toronto Maple Leafs alumnus), and City of Toronto Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik.

Rogers and Hockey 4 Youth $50,000 Cheque Presentation

Thursday, Feb. 1 (2:45 p.m.), Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet

Rogers will provide Hockey 4 Youth with a $50,000 donation. Hockey 4 Youth welcomes new Canadians by providing free on-ice and off-ice programming. The organization has 11 programs in six cities across Canada and has worked with more than 500 newcomers since its inception, supporting kids from 42 different countries. Rogers will welcome approximately 20 girls and boys, all new Canadians who are part of Hockey 4 Youth, to celebrate the weekend’s festivities with special experiences, including walking the Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet. The participants joining Rogers in Toronto are immigrants from all around the world including India, Mexico, Lebanon, Sudan, Cameroon, Philippines, Nigeria, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Somalia.

hockey for all Rink at NHL All-Star Weekend

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Saturday, Feb. 3 (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily), Nathan Phillips Square

One of the most vibrant outdoor rinks in the heart of Toronto is open to skaters of all ages all weekend with more than 20 hours of public skating time and free skate rentals. Additional programming open to the public includes:

Thurs. Feb. 1 (8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.) – Team King and Team Kloss – including PWHL captains Kendall Coyne Schofield (Minnesota), Brianne Jenner (Ottawa), Hilary Knight (Boston), Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal) and Blayre Turnbull (Toronto) -- will take to the ice in their PWHL team jerseys on Toronto’s outdoor rink before the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at Scotiabank Arena.

Thurs. Feb. 1 (4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) – NHL Alumni Anthony Stewart and Mark Fraser will co-host a clinic with diverse girls from Hockey Equality, an organization committed to creating diversity at all levels of hockey. Stewart and Fraser are both members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition. Special guests in attendance include Angela James, Saroya Tinker, and Bernice Carnegie. Following the clinic, the group of girls from Hockey Equality will attend the 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday Night events at Scotiabank Arena as guests of the coalition.

Fri. Feb. 2 (12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.) – PWHL Toronto will have an open team practice, including Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase players Renata Fast, Jocelyne Larocque, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull, in the heart of the city before facing Minnesota at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3 (Mattamy Athletic Centre).

Fri. Feb. 2 (4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) – Rogers will host new Canadians who are part of Hockey 4 Youth to skate on the ice and show off their skills. Hockey 4 Youth welcomes new Canadians by providing free on-ice and off-ice programming.

Sat. Feb. 3 (11:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.) – More than 25 of the biggest hockey content creators from across North America, who have a combined 18 million+ followers, will come together in Toronto for the 2024 NHL Creator Skills to wow fans with their see-it-to-believe-it trick shots, and dazzling dangles, while competing in a 3-on-3 tournament and skills showcase. Fans will get a chance to meet the creators including Nasher (@thenasher61), Zac Bell (@alwayshockey), Pavel Barber (@heybarber), Coach Chippy (@coachchippy) and many more.

NHL All-Star Officiating Workshop

Thursday, Feb. 1 (6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET), Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The NHL is hosting an Officiating workshop designed to give amateur officials from the Greater Toronto Area the chance to meet and learn from NHL officials through a video session, a rules quiz and a question-and-answer period with NHL All-Star Weekend referees Francis Charron and Frederick L’Ecuyer as well as linespersons Trent Knorr and Brandon Gawryletz.

2024 NHL All-Star Future Goals™ Kids Day presented by SAP

Friday, Feb. 2 (10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.), Hyundai NHL Fan Fair

Nearly 500 students from the Greater Toronto Area, who have participated in the NHL/NHLPA Future Goals™ program, will take over Hyundai NHL Fan Fair and hear from professionals in hockey who utilize the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) daily. Students will also take part in a STEM and Sustainability-themed scavenger hunt.

NHL All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree

Saturday, Feb. 3 (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.), St. Michael’s College School Arena

More than 50 boys and girls, who are learning hockey for the first time, will come together for a fun morning to celebrate their new skills. The kids are part of the NHL/NHLPA First Shift and Learn to Play programs, which provides affordable hockey to families including head-to-toe equipment.

NHL All-Star Pride Cup presented by Scotiabank

Saturday, Feb. 3 (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.), Hyundai NHL Fan Fair

The NHL, Scotiabank, and Pride Tape will host players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association, one of the largest LGBTQ+ hockey associations in the world, for a ball hockey game, with players competing for the Pride Cup trophy. The teams will be coached by Brian Burke, executive director of the Professional Women's Hockey League Players Association (PWHLPA), and Andrew Ference, former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion. The game will be officiated by Dre Barone, the first openly gay male to officiate an AHL game.

NHL STREET

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 4, Hyundai NHL Fan Fair

NHL STREET presented by Tim Hortons and Hyundai, provides affordable and fun ball hockey for kids ages 6- to 16-years old. In partnership with RCX Sports, NHL STREET will operate more than 100 ball hockey games for approx. 1,500 boys and girls, totaling nearly 40 hours of ball hockey games and skills programming at Hyundai NHL Fan Fair.

United By Hockey Mobile Museum

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Saturday, Feb. 3, Hyundai NHL Fan Fair

Returning for a second season, United By Hockey is a professionally curated exhibit that gives fans an opportunity to learn about the impact diverse trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders have had, and continue to have, on the game.

Monday, Feb. 5, City of Brampton – The United By Hockey Mobile Museum will park at the Gore Meadows Community Center Outdoor Ice Rink (10150 The Gore Rd.) in Brampton, Ontario. The exhibit is free and will include a Meet & Greet with the Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi hosts, including Randip Janda & Amrit Gill, who are featured in the United By Hockey Museum.

The NHL – in its pursuit to make the game more accessible and enjoyable for all fans – will make available Sensory Kits to fans with sensory challenges at Scotiabank Arena, in partnership with The Assist; provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation of the League activity in partnership with P-X-P; and engage fans to learn about blind hockey through an experimental booth hosted by Canadian Blind Hockey which challenges fans to shoot at targets while wearing glasses that mimic a wide variety of visual impairments.

Additionally, the League will welcome five kids aged 9- to 15-years old, who are battling cancer and heart conditions, to experience NHL All-Star Weekend. This group of five will get behind-the-scenes access to the weekend’s festivities, including meeting their favorite players and mascots. For more than 20 years, the NHL and Make-A-Wish Foundation have been making dreams come true with special NHL experiences for hockey’s biggest fans.

All events at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair require a ticket for entry. Visit NHL.com/FanFair for hours and ticketing information.