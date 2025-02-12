Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener to showcase four Bolts skaters

The teammates have met, the jerseys have been fitted, team pictures have been taken, and the predictions are everywhere.

Now let’s play some hockey.

Wednesday marks opening day for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the first best-on-best professional level international hockey tournament since 2016.

Wednesday’s tournament opener carries plenty to follow for Lightning fans, as captain Victor Hedman will lead Team Sweden against a Lightning-filled Team Canada at 8 p.m. in Montreal.

Hedman and Team Sweden will face a Canadian roster with an abundance of ties to the defenseman’s NHL home—Tampa Bay forwards Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli will don Canadian red threads on the ice, while Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will call the shots as Team Canada’s head coach.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is also involved as Team Canada’s assistant general manager for the tournament.

Hagel and Cirelli practiced on a line with Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett on Monday, while Point centered a line with Brad Marchand (BOS) and Seth Jarvis (CAR).

Hedman has skated on a defensive pairing alongside Minnesota’s Jonas Brodin in both Team Sweden practices.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada vs. Sweden.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12 @ 8 p.m. ET.

Who: D Victor Hedman (SWE), F Brayden Point (CAN), F Anthony Cirelli (CAN), F Brandon Hagel (CAN), HC Jon Cooper (CAN), GM Julien BriseBois (CAN).

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

Watch: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS.