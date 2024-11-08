Typhany Lovdahl honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Typhany Lovdahl as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Lovdahl, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Blue Star Families.

Blue Star Families, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower families to thrive as they serve, was essential to Lovdahl in helping her own family of six assimilate to Tampa. To show her gratitude, she pays it forward by volunteering her time with Blue Star Families to support other military families. Even as her husband prepared for deployment, she played a crucial role in supporting Blue Star Families Nourish the Service program. Her willingness to volunteer during such a personal and challenging time underscores her deep dedication to supporting military families, especially those facing financial and emotional hardships. Lovdahl’s contributions to Blue Star Families extend far beyond individual events; she exemplifies the organization’s mission by fostering connections and ensuring that no family is left behind. Her spirit particularly in times of personal challenge, makes her an inspiring figure and a vital part of the Blue Star Families community.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support Blue Star Families Nourish the Service program. The premise is to support service members and their families who are facing food insecurity. This will specifically be beneficial for service members during this upcoming holiday season.

Lovdahl became the 596th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.17 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik family announced that the Community Hero program will contribute another $10 million over the next five seasons.