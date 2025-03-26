The Lightning Foundation and MicroLumen commemorate 10-year anniversary of Honorary Captain Program

Sports create bonds.

They instill lifetime links among players, remarkable connections throughout waves of fanbases.

Then there are the bonds that transcend the game itself. The ones between proverbial heroes and those searching and fighting for more.

These are the bonds the Lightning Foundation and MicroLumen strive to create with the Honorary Captain program, which commemorated it’s ten-year anniversary during the Lightning’s win over the Penguins Tuesday night.

The program welcomes six guests a year to experience the ultimate day-in-the-life with the Bolts. Through the Foundation’s partnership with the Children’s Dream Fund, MicroLumen grants three wishes per season to local children, and three more through efforts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Each patient starts with the full package, including morning skates, player visits, Zamboni rides, VIP seats, special jumbotron segments and, of course, a badge of honor as the honorary captain for the game. And Tuesday’s home tilt against the Pens acknowledged a decade of life-changing work—remembering the patients and moments that have made this program special, starting with the night’s biggest inspiration in Apollo Sudbury.

Sudbury was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November 2024 at the age of 12. Over the next four months, he would undergo surgeries, four rounds of intensive chemotherapy, medical appointments, a blood transfusion, and countless hours of unabated courage. All of which persevered. Apollo’s first-line treatment plan is now complete, and his first post-treatment scan on March 4 revealed no evidence of cancer.

Sudbury currently laces up the skates for the Tampa Bay Crunch AA team where he lives and breathes hockey. On Tuesday, he hit the Lightning locker room with Stanley Cup champions Ruslan Fedotenko and Ryan McDonagh.