The Backcheck: Lightning win streak hits four with OT victory over Stars

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps Thursday's OT win over the Stars

TBLvsDAL_103025_Backcheck
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel continue to play central roles for the Tampa Bay Lightning, each scoring goals on Thursday to lead the Bolts to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars.

Cirelli’s latest tally was the game-winner at Benchmark International Arena and came on a breakaway 2 minutes, 36 seconds into overtime.

Tampa Bay improves its record to 5-4-2 with their latest victory, one that pushes the team’s win streak to four games after a 1-4-2 start to the year.

Jon Cooper| Postgame vs Dallas Stars

"It's unfortunate that we had to use five, six games early in the year kind of as our exhibition is the way we treated it almost, but I'm really proud of the guys,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said postgame. "They’ve dug in. They're pros, and we're a different team right now. I think there's synergy and chemistry on the lines, and everybody's picking each other up.”

Tampa Bay was a force in the game’s opening minutes, earning numerous scoring chances despite the first period ending in a 0-0 tie.

Hagel scored for a third straight game on a night that saw him consistently wreak havoc in the Dallas defensive zone. The winger hit a post in the first period and created numerous other good looks before opening the scoring in the middle frame.

Hagel’s goal came on the power play, the score a centering pass that deflected off the stick of Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen before crawling over the goal line. Initially waved off, a review showed the puck crossed the line to make it 1-0 with 4:58 left in the period.

Even Hagel wasn’t initially sure if the puck had fully crossed the goal line.

"It was a little bit dicey, to be honest,” Hagel said. "I didn't know if I could see red or not, but (Dominic) James was pretty confident it went in. But thank God it did and they blew the whistle because I think there was a breakaway or something."

The Stars tied the game 2:03 into the third period on Adam Erne’s net-front redirection of a point shot from defenseman Adam Petrovic.

The Lightning stuck with their game plan, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stood tall in the third period. Vasilevskiy made 10 of his 20 saves across the final 20 minutes of regulation to push the game to overtime, when the home team earned the winner.

Midway through the extra period, Hagel forced a turnover by Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen in Tampa Bay defensive zone, and Cirelli chipped the puck out of the zone to create a breakaway chance for himself. Cirelli deked to his backhand before tucking the puck just inside the right goalpost to win the game.

“I think that's his signature move,” Hagel said of Cirelli’s winner. "I think he did that a lot a couple of years ago, and I don't know why he hasn't done it for a while, so when I saw him go back to it I knew he was gonna put in that winner.“

The team will look to keep the wins coming when they begin a three-game road trip with a game against the Utah Mammoth at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Despite overcoming their slow start to the season, the Lightning aren’t getting too wrapped up in their recent run of success. The focus remains on getting better one game at a time.

Anthony Cirelli on scoring game winner in OT win against Dallas

“It’s a crazy game. You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low,” Cirelli said. "We’ve just got to keep continuing, getting better in practices, getting better when watching our video and just taking it one game at a time.”

That being said, the team has seen some growth over this four-game stretch compared to the start of the season.

“There was just too much risk, and we were just feeding other teams rushes and feeding them chances,” Cooper said. "The best goalies in the world, they're not going to keep you in games like that. And as you can see, the guys have made an effort, and we've changed the way we’ve played. We've changed our mentality, and our losses have turned into wins.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  1. Anthony Cirelli, TBL (Game-winning goal)
  2. Brandon Hagel, TBL (Goal)
  3. Jake Oettinger, DAL (30 saves)

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Stars 1 - OT

Recap: Lightning 2, Stars 1 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning aim to extend winning streak against Stars

More than a dog: Harry Hedman saved thousands of humane society pets in 14 years of life

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Predators 2

The Backcheck: D’Astous scores first NHL goal, Bolts fight back to .500 with win over Predators

Recap: Lightning 5, Predators 2

Lightning recall F Scott Sabourin, assign F Mitchell Chaffee to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning make a quick trip to Nashville

Lightning to host 25th annual Bolt Run, presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, November 1

The Backcheck: Kucherov hits 1,000 as Lightning sweep home back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Golden Knights 1 - OT

Recap: Lightning 2, Golden Knights 1- OT

Sous chef Robert Acosta shares culinary love, family ties through Lightning Noche Latina cuisine

Nuts & Bolts: Vegas in town to wrap up the weekend

Kucherov’s inspired journey to 1k points was one of determination, vision and personality

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3