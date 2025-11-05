The Backcheck: Lightning win streak ends in Colorado on Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Lightning began Tuesday’s game at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche with a near perfect start, but the visitors saw their five-game win streak end with a 3-2 loss to Colorado.
Tampa Bay scored 97 seconds into the game, but Colorado (8-1-5 this season) scored the game’s next three goals to take the win. The Lightning now hold a 6-5-2 record in 2025-26.
“I thought the first (period) was good. They had chances on the power play, but I thought 5-on-5 we were controlling a lot of the play. And the second, they kind of took over,” Lightning forward Brayden Point said postgame. "We had a stretch there, I don’t know how long it was for those two goals, but that’s tough to come back from. (Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy) played great and the PK did a great job to keep us in the game, and we just came up short in the end.”