The Backcheck: Lightning start fast to beat Panthers in final regular season home game

Brayden Point set the tone for the Tampa Bay Lightning 1 minute, 32 seconds into the final home game of the regular season on Tuesday as the hosts cruised to a 5-1 victory over Florida.

Tampa Bay is 47-26-8 after Tuesday and will close the regular season with a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers on Thursday.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs winning on Tuesday, the Lightning will open the first round of the playoffs by hosting the Panthers.

“We’ve played each other in the playoffs a lot here in the last few years,” Point said of facing Florida. “They’re always tight-checking and close games, and I expect nothing less come this year.”

Point’s goal on Tuesday got the fans at AMALIE Arena on their feet early.

Defenseman JJ Moser made a breakout pass to Yanni Gourde on the right wall, and Gourde flew a backhand pass to Point at the left side of the offensive blue line. Point entered the zone and beat Panthers goalie Vitek Vanecek with his shot from the left faceoff circle.

Tuesday’s game marked the 25th time this season that the Lightning have scored in the opening five minutes of a game, most in the NHL.