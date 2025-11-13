The Backcheck: Bolts miss out on comeback against Rangers Wednesday

“Looking at the way the game went, there were so many things I really liked about our team and our compete and all the things that went on,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said postgame. “And it was amazing how many unfortunate bounces went against us, and I felt bad for the guys. You felt for them because they were working.”

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead before the game’s fourth minute.

New York got a power-play goal from forward Will Cuylle 69 seconds into the game after the puck bounced off the end wall, and JT Miller doubled the lead 3:31 into play by finishing a 2-on-1 rush following a Tampa Bay turnover in the neutral zone.

Following a timeout from Lightning coach Jon Cooper, a trio of newer faces put the hosts on the scoreboard—rookie Jack Finley tapped a pass to Curtis Douglas in the defensive zone, where the latter fed a pass to Scott Sabourin to create a 2-on-1 rush.

Sabourin lasered his shot inside the right post 6:04 into his Lightning debut. It marked his first NHL goal since 2020 and the first career NHL point for both Finley and Douglas.

“Amazing,” Lightning forward Yanni Gourde said of the goal. “Great shot, and you love to see those moments. Great goal by Sabby and two guys getting their first points, it’s amazing and well deserved because they played well tonight.”

The teams traded scores for the rest of the period.

Alexis Lafreniere made it 3-1 Rangers 1:04 after the Sabourin tally on another rush chance, but Zemgus Girgensons pulled the score to 3-2 with a rebound goal from the slot with 6:01 left in the opening frame.

And when the Rangers took another two-goal lead on defenseman Will Borgen’s shot which went in off a Lightning stick, Tampa Bay again managed to stay close.

Defenseman JJ Moser intercepted a power-play pass by the Rangers and sprung Jake Guentzel on a shorthanded breakaway, one that ended with the 4-3 goal when Guentzel tucked his backhand shot through the pads of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with 2:28 remaining in the first.

Despite earning 12 of the opening 16 shots on goal in period two, the Rangers scored the only goal with 1:41 left in the frame. Forward Vincent Trocheck extended the visitors’ lead to 5-3 when he had an open shot and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy lost his footing.