The Backcheck: Tampa Bay holds off Capitals with Hagel’s game-winner

Despite the Washington Capitals tying Saturday’s Eastern Conference game at Benchmark International Arena near the end of the second period, the host Lightning had an appropriate answer for the Capitals in the third—the game-winning goal.
Lightning rookie Dominic James entered the offensive zone and tapped the puck to Brandon Hagel, who deked to the top of the faceoff circles and sent a shot over the glove of Washington goalie Logan Thompson with 11:18 left in the game.
That goal was the difference in a 3-2 win for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-5-2 on the season and has now won seven of its past eight games.
"It's called experience,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of how his team is finding ways to win close games of late. “You live through them, and you see what clearly wasn't working for us, and we don't really make those mistakes we made early in the year. I'd sit here after every game and say, 'We fed the other team. We shot ourselves in the foot.' We're not doing that anymore."