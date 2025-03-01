The Backcheck: More Big Cat magic, defensive focus extend Lightning's win streak to eight

Five minutes into the third period on Saturday, Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas found himself breaking in alone toward Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Protas made one deke before shooting the puck, but Vasilevskiy stayed in front of the chance to keep his team ahead 1-0 in the Saturday matinee at Capital One Arena.
It was just over a minute later that rookie forward Gage Goncalves’ second NHL goal extended the Tampa Bay Lightning lead to 2-0, a score that held as the game-winner in a 3-1 triumph and extended Tampa Bay’s winning streak to eight games.
The Lightning are now 35-20-4, a record that’s been helped by a string of strong defense and goaltending over the past 10 games. The Lightning are 9-0-1 since Jan. 30.
Defenseman Ryan McDonagh repeatedly used the words “buy-in” to describe what’s led to the Lightning winning streak.
“Just defending well in our own zone and letting Vasy see the puck. Obviously if there are breakdowns he’s been playing huge for us, but (we’re) not forcing things offensively. We certainly like to score goals and create, but we’ve got great buy-in defensively and our offensive chances are coming from those good plays defensively,” McDonagh said.