The Backcheck: More Big Cat magic, defensive focus extend Lightning's win streak to eight

Vasilevskiy was central once again on Saturday, but Washington was limited on offense early. Tampa Bay outshot the Capitals 10 to five in the opening 20 minutes, and one of those shots gave the Lightning an early lead.

After two unsuccessful power plays, Lightning coach Jon Cooper switched up combinations for the team’s third power-play chance of the first period.

A Brayden Point shot was saved by Washington goalie Logan Thompson on the man advantage, but forward Mitchell Chaffee buried the rebound for his 11th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead with 2:49 left in the period.

“As a power-play unit you’re only trying to score one every four, five times. You’re not going to score every time, and it just makes it that much more important that you’re trying to get the momentum on the power play,” Chaffee said. "We had a good opportunity to score there and we did, and that just kind of brings momentum for our team.”

Washington (38-14-8) entered Saturday’s game as the top team in the Eastern Conference, but the Lightning showed their confidence continues to grow alongside their win streak.

A scoreless second period was followed by a more action-filled third period, beginning with the Goncalves goal which pushed the visitors’ lead to 2-0 with just under 14 minutes left in the game.

Linemate Nick Paul entered the offensive zone and drove the puck through the right corner before turning toward the boards and dishing the puck to Goncalves in the high slot. The young forward wasted no time in zipping his shot through Thompson’s glove hand near the left post for his second NHL goal and a 2-0 lead.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin silenced the shutout bid for Vasilevskiy with four minutes remaining and pulled another goal closer to the NHL’s all-time mark when his spinning shot made it 2-1 with 3:59 left in regulation.

Brandon Hagel had the answer for Tampa Bay, extending his point streak to eight games on an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. The goal was Hagel’s 30th of the season, tying his career high.

Tampa Bay finished January with a 7-8-1 record. Since then, the standings points have stacked for the Bolts.