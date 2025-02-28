The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy silences Calgary as Bolts win streak hits seven games

They say the proof is in the pudding.

Or, if you’re the Tampa Bay Lightning, it might be in the numbers. The Lightning pushed their winning streak to seven consecutive games on Thursday with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Flames at AMALIE Arena.

Tampa Bay improved to 34-20-4 with the win, which closed a near perfect February in which the Lightning posted a 7-0-1 record.

This marks just the fourth time in franchise history—and first since 2018—that the Lightning have finished a calendar month without a regulation loss.

“Calgary’s a good team. They just beat Washington, which is probably one of the best in the league,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said postgame. “But to get a shutout and score big goals is big for us and a big confidence boost. We want to keep building on this.”

A number that stood out Thursday was Andrei Vasilevskiy’s shot tracker, which ended with a clean slate and no goals against—Vasilevskiy stopped all 27 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season.

Vasilevskiy has been in net for all seven wins during the Bolts’ streak, a stretch in which he’s posted a .944 save percentage.

The goalie’s performance on Thursday included numerous saves of the ‘How did he stop that?’ variety, namely a sprawling stretch to deny Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau on a power play early in the second period to keep the Bolts ahead 1-0.