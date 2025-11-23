The Backcheck: Four-goal first period gives Bolts win despite early deficit, injuries 

As the Lightning continue to navigate a slow start on the power play this season, it was that unit that gave the visitors their first lead on Saturday—a Kucherov shot hit the goalpost, sending the puck to an open Oliver Bjorkstrand in the left faceoff circle. He fired his second goal of the season into the open net 5:21 into the game.

Hagel’s second goal of the night extended Tampa Bay’s lead in the game’s 11th minute, this score coming on a slap shot from the high slot. Kucherov danced the puck through the left half of the offensive zone and dropped the puck for Hagel, whose windup beat Thompson to the top right corner of the net.

That same duo capped the first period when Hagel’s pass from the defensive zone sent Kucherov on a breakaway chance, one he buried with a shot inside the right goalpost.

“The shorty was the big one,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said postgame. "Anytime you get scored on in the first minute of a game, half the team hadn’t touched the ice yet. So that was tough. And then to take the penalty, now you’re hoping you don’t go down two (goals) and Hags gets the big one there to tie it at one. That, to me, was a little bit of a turning point for us early in the game."

Offense was quieter in the second period, as the only goal came from Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun when his spinning shot from the right wall ricocheted into the net off a Lightning player.

The Capitals pulled within a goal of the Lightning 5:24 into the third period with Ethen Frank’s shot from the right circle, but Cirelli scored the insurance 5-3 goal by burying a rebound with 4:09 left in the game following another Hagel shot.

“I think everybody knew they were going to push in the second period,” Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak said. “They had a couple good shifts there, but I think we worked together, we were playing the right way. A couple guys didn’t finish the game, so everybody else stepped up and did a good job."

Hagel led all players with four points, while Cirelli finished with two and Kucherov had three in the first period alone.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson picked up the win with 31 saves in his first career start against the Capitals, including a pair on an Alex Ovechkin breakaway early in the third period to keep his team ahead by a pair of goals.

He remained busy until the final buzzer, helping to erase a 5-on-3 Washington power play midway through the third to keep the Lightning ahead 4-3 at the time. The Lightning killed all six Washington power plays in the win.

“That third period they get one, we have a ton of time left in the game. We're only up one goal and this group dug deep and came out,” Hagel said. "It’s not going to be special and pretty every time, but you’re never going to apologize for winning either when the buzzer goes. The group found a way. Guys dug deep, (Johansson) stood on his head, and not much more you can ask for.”

Tampa Bay will look to extend its win streak to four games when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Monday.

