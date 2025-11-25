The Backcheck: First shutout of 2025-26 extends Lightning win streak to four

Nada. Zilch. Nill.
Shutout.
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 20 shots he faced on Monday night to lead the home team to their first shutout victory of the season by a 3-0 score over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Vasilevskiy was there when his team needed him most—six minutes into the third period, the goalie made back-to-back reaching saves to keep the visitors off the scoreboard. As Philadelphia pushed late down by a pair of goals, he continued to keep the puck out.
Monday’s win doesn’t happen without No. 88.
"Best goalie in the world. There's not much more to it,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said postgame. "People can say what they want about Vasy, but you know when he's in the back of the net you have a chance to win. And I mean that in the playoffs. I mean that in the Stanley Cup Finals, and I mean that in the regular season. He builds so much confidence in this group, and I'll continue to say it until I'm out of the league or until he's out of league that he's the best goalie in the world. Because me personally, you come in the room, you see his number's circled, it just gives your group that much confidence.”