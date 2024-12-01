The Backcheck: Bolts unable to overcome Maple Leafs despite late rally

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell just short of a comeback in Saturday’s Atlantic Division clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at AMALIE Arena despite a valiant push, a barrage of goals and a new franchise record for captain Victor Hedman.

A pair of second-period goals 33 seconds apart gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a boost in a game that ended as a 5-3 loss for the Lightning, who dropped to 12-9-2 this season with the falter.

Toronto forward Matthew Knies scored 7:13 into the game, deflecting a Chris Tanev shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tanev’s first goal of the year came 8:06 into the second period from near the top of the right circle after teammate Mitch Marner had gathered the puck along the left sidewall and fed Tanev following a battle on the boards.

Nicholas Robertson scored 33 seconds after Tanev when the forward’s shot near the bottom of the left faceoff circle tucked itself under the short-side corner of the crossbar for a 3-0 Toronto lead.

“It’s a deflator,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of the rapid goals against. "When we got down there, we kind of went into a little lull, which you don't want to see in your team, but I guess in a way it's understandable. There's probably a little frustration setting in because we weren't scoring. There's no moral victories in this game. ... but I've said all along about this team, they don't quit."

That no-quit mentality showed after John Tavares extended Toronto’s lead to 4-0 in the final minute of the second period.

Tampa Bay’s Mikey Eyssimont scored his third goal in his last four games 11:29 into the third period to prevent the shutout for Toronto goalie Joseph Woll, who stopped 38 of 41 shots in the win. Eyssimont wound up to bury a one-timer at the right faceoff dot, finishing a feed from defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Forward Jake Guentzel pulled the Lightning within two goals of the Maple Leafs when his centering pass with 4:41 remaining in the game bounced off a Toronto defender and into the Toronto cage while the Lightning net was empty for a 6-on-5 look.