The Backcheck: A wild win in Ottawa

After a disappointing third period in Columbus Thursday night that led to a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, the Tampa Bay Lightning came out with a purpose Saturday, skating to a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. The win marked the first road victory of the season for the Bolts, who were led by a five-point night from Nikita Kucherov along with a four-point effort and a hat trick from Brayden Point.

Despite a quick start for the Lightning, Ottawa opened the scoring at the 12:58 mark of the first period with Brady Tkachuk redirecting a shot from Mathieu Joseph that got past Jonas Johansson to put the Sens up by one.

The Bolts continued to press and evened the score just 4:07 later with Victor Hedman netting his second goal of the season off assists from Kucherov and Point. With the two forwards showcasing their chemistry and relentlessly cycling the puck in the Ottawa zone, an attempted pass from Kucherov bounced off the skate of Tim Stutzle and right to the back door, where Hedman had crept in to shovel a backhand shot past Joonas Korpisalo and make it a 1-1 game.

After outshooting the Sens 15-7 in the first period, the Lightning kept up the pressure in the middle stanza, recording a 16-9 shot advantage and outscoring Ottawa 3-0.

Point gave the Bolts their first lead of the night 32 seconds into the second period when he took a pass from Kucherov in Tampa Bay’s defensive zone and flew up the right boards into the Ottawa end before roofing a shot over the glove of Korpisalo to make it 2-1.