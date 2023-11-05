The Backcheck: A wild win in Ottawa

Ottawa got back within two with a power-play goal of their own from Tkachuk at the 11:08 mark. But Kucherov answered right back for the Bolts only 16 seconds later, redirecting a pass from Alex Barre-Boulet past Forsberg to pick up his fifth point of the night and bring the score to 6-3.
The Senators added a fourth goal from Drake Batherson, but Jonas Johansson shut the door the rest of the way, finishing the night with 24 saves on 28 shots against for his fifth win of the season.
Bolts Quotes
Jon Cooper: “It was a game of responses, to be honest. They get the first one and we came back and tied it. I thought that was big. Then, we come out in the second and score early. Then, when the game got a little hectic, Brady scored and we scored right after that. I thought that was big for us. Every time there was a little bit of adversity for us, we responded. Hence, we pulled it out.”
Brayden Point: “I think it came from a better effort. I really liked our compete tonight and it resulted in a win. That's something that we've got to learn and take moving forward is that compete.”
Mikey Eyssimont: “There were lapses tonight, but I thought we responded to those. If they get a chance on a shift, it doesn't mean we're playing bad, but we've got to respond and not let it snowball.”
Jon Cooper: “I think playing them recently helped us. We had that dreadful first period against them last time we played. We played a couple good periods after that, so we kind of knew what we had in our hands. Let's be honest, they've got some big names out of the lineup for themselves. We had to come in here and take advantage of that. Their style of play, the fact that we played them earlier, I think helped us out tonight.”
Mikey Eyssimont: “I think it started with Kuch dumping pucks in and showing us how to play, how to play hard. He led us tonight, all night. Not just on the scoresheet, but the way he played.”
Bolts by the Numbers
- With one goal and four assists, Nikita Kucherov recorded his fourth career five-point game, surpassing Vincent Lecavalier (3) for the most in Lightning franchise history.
- Brayden Point scored his second career hat trick, making him the 10th player in Tampa Bay franchise history with multiple hat tricks. He joins Steven Stamkos (11), Martin St. Louis (8), Vincent Lecavalier (6), Tyler Johnson (4), Nikita Kucherov (4), Wendel Clark (3), Freddy Modin (3), Ryan Malone (2) and Teddy Purcell (2).
- Victor Hedman scored his 145th career goal, tying him with Freddy Modin for the ninth-most goals among all skaters in Bolts franchise history.
- Tampa Bay improved to 4-1-0 when they outshoot their opponent.
- The Lightning moved to 3-0-0 in games when Mikey Eyssimont or Brayden Point score a goal.
- With three goals and one assist, Brayden Point recorded his sixth career four-point game, tying him with Victor Hedman for the fifth-most in Bolts franchise history (most: Nikita Kucherov, 22).
Krenner’s Three Stars
- Nikita Kucherov
- Brayden Point
- Mikey Eyssimont
Lightning Look Ahead
Monday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, November 7 at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET, Bell Centre
Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena - Buy Tickets