The 8 coolest (and weirdest) things you can find at the Lightning Locker Room Sale

Big news for memorabilia collectors and fans of obscure sports stuff: the Lightning’s Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale is back this Saturday. And it’s bringing with it yet another haul of game-used equipment and player apparel ready for purchase.

This year’s payload is stocked with everything from Crunch jerseys to personalized, game-used sticks, with all proceeds going toward the Lightning Foundation benefiting the Tampa Bay community.

After ransacking this year’s stash, you’ll be pleased to know that there is a bevy of both cool and bizarre stuff in there. And as always, the Lightning Locker Room Sale is a judgement-free zone. If you’d like to take home Brayden Point’s hoodie and wear it on your own torso, go nuts.

You can find all of this gear and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Pepsi Porch at Benchmark International Arena on June 20, with the added bonus of the Tampa Bay Sports Store hosting a sidewalk sale directly underneath it. Now, on to the goods.