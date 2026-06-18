The 8 coolest (and weirdest) things you can find at the Lightning Locker Room Sale

You could be the proud new owner of Anthony Cirelli’s cross trainers—for a good cause!

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By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

Big news for memorabilia collectors and fans of obscure sports stuff: the Lightning’s Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale is back this Saturday. And it’s bringing with it yet another haul of game-used equipment and player apparel ready for purchase.

This year’s payload is stocked with everything from Crunch jerseys to personalized, game-used sticks, with all proceeds going toward the Lightning Foundation benefiting the Tampa Bay community.

After ransacking this year’s stash, you’ll be pleased to know that there is a bevy of both cool and bizarre stuff in there. And as always, the Lightning Locker Room Sale is a judgement-free zone. If you’d like to take home Brayden Point’s hoodie and wear it on your own torso, go nuts.

You can find all of this gear and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Pepsi Porch at Benchmark International Arena on June 20, with the added bonus of the Tampa Bay Sports Store hosting a sidewalk sale directly underneath it. Now, on to the goods.

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Anthony Cirelli New Balance Shoes

The hockey fan’s equivalent to finding a rock star’s cowboy boots at a thrift shop.

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Brandon Hagel Third Jersey Gloves

Something tells us Dad could use a new pair of yard work gloves for Father’s Day.

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Pat Maroon Reverse Retro Pants

If you think retired life is easy, try walking a mile in Pat Maroon’s pants.

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Nick Perbix Adidas Slides

I like to imagine a Like Mike situation, wherein one steps into these slides and magically gains the powers of a competent depth defenseman.

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Brayden Point Locker Room Hoodie

Pointer’s old clubhouse hoodie is in search of a forever home.

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Player Locker Room Hats

One of these hats has been worn more than the other.

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Syracuse Crunch Jerseys

Your new game day heat comes courtesy of our prospects in Syracuse.

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Game-Used Hockey Sticks

The ultimate man cave frame.

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