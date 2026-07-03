Lightning sign defenseman Tomas Kralovic to a three-year, entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Tomas Kralovic to a three-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Kralovic, 20, played in 52 games for HC Slovan Bratislava of the Slovakian league in 2025-26, recording six goals, 31 points and a plus-17 rating. He also appeared in 17 playoff games for Bratislava, posting four goals and six points. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound blueliner skated in five games representing Slovakia during the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and tallied two assists.

Kralovic was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 90th overall, of the 2026 NHL Draft.