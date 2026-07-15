Jr. Lightning players Kimmel, LaBella represent Tampa at national USA Hockey camps

Two players within the Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning youth hockey program are already garnering national attention in the program’s first year.

Area skaters Zachary LaBella and Jordyn Kimmel, both 15 years old, are attending USA Hockey’s 2026 National Player Development Camps this month in Amherst, New York and Oxford, Ohio, respectively.

“I think it’s a great start for the program,” Lightning director of hockey development Josh Dreith said. “With having boys’ teams and girls’ teams and having one representative on both sides to represent the Lightning and the Jr. Lightning at the national stage, it’s huge.”

The Jr. Lightning players advanced from USA Hockey’s state level camp as two of the top players in Florida and were then chosen for this national opportunity by standing out at the next stage of camps featuring players across all Southeastern states.

They will train and compete alongside the top players across the country in their age group in both on- and off-ice disciplines.

LaBella, a defenseman, grew up playing hockey in the area after getting his start at four years old. He is in New York this week for his National 15 Camp, which began Wednesday.

“When I first found out, I was really excited and I still am,” LaBella said of the USA Hockey chance. “It’s a big honor to be selected to that camp. It means a lot to be able to put myself out there, put myself on the map and represent Florida.”

Kimmel joined the Jr. Lightning after having to drive across the state to play for a separate travel team and also leading another Lightning development team last season. The young forward said it’s one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“I couldn’t really believe it at first,” she said of her selection to the Girls National 15 Camp, which begins this Sunday in Ohio. “I’m so proud I get to do this.”

The Jr. Lightning program is in its first year and began with tryouts in April. Coaches offer three training sessions per week as well as national tournament opportunities for players from age groups 9U to 16U.

The competitive season begins next month for both LaBella and Kimmel and will include nearly 50 games of weekend tournaments through March.

The Jr. Lightning program is operated by the Lightning community and hockey development team and includes Bolts alumni at multiple levels, including as coaches. LaBella’s team is Tier 1 National qualified, and Kimmel’s team is Tier 2.

Selection to this week’s camp could earn them future invitations to represent Team USA at international tournaments that include the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the U17 Four/Five Nations Tournament and the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival.

“USA Hockey looks at all of the age groups and selects the best across the country,” Dreith said. “For some of these kids, it’s the first touchpoint with representing Team USA and potentially being part of that group at national tournaments in the future, so it’s a great first step.”

Such opportunities were part of how the idea for the Jr. Lightning began—it’s about giving Tampa-area kids a chance to showcase their talents and earn further development while growing the game as a whole in the region.

Lightning alumnus Braydon Coburn is Kimmel’s Jr. Lightning coach and said her hockey sense stands out. He said the local talent pool continues to rise.

“To be able to look around the Tampa Bay area and see some of the talent that these girls have, and the fact that they have a place to play where they can get great training, great competition and go to tournaments and be extremely successful...I think it just speaks to some of the options that are starting to become available for these girls, because before if you wanted to play high-end hockey you'd have to travel a lot. The fact that these girls can get great training, play on a great team and have that whole atmosphere right here in Tampa is huge, and it’s only going to get better.”

To Dreith, these USA Hockey camps are evidence of hockey’s local growth, which can further inspire LaBella and Kimmel as well as other young hockey players in nontraditional markets.

“You can play hockey in Tampa, Florida and be successful,” Dreith said.

“They were selected from our backyard. You don’t have to chase the dream because the dream will find you if you do the right things. I hope other players see that you don’t have to leave and you can play on the Jr. Lightning and go to US Development Camp. And for the players, I hope it pushes them outside their comfort zone and teaches them all the life lessons that hockey does. It’s going to push both of them to a higher level, and I hope they enjoy the experience and they come back and have a great year.”