Lightning sign defenseman John Carlson to two-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman John Carlson to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $8.5 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlson has appeared in 1,159 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, recording 170 goals and 785 points, winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. He was a runner-up for the Norris Trophy for defenseman of the year in the NHL during the 2020 season and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2011. Carlson has played in two NHL All-Star Games, both in 2020 and 2019, and was named to the 2020 First All-Star Team as well as the 2019 Second All-Star Team.

A native of Natick, Massachusetts, Carlson has spent the majority of his career with the Capitals, where he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen for games played (1,143), goals (166), assists (605) and points (771). Additionally, he tops Washington’s all-time playoff lists for defensemen for games played (137), goals (21), assists (57) and points (78).

Carlson, 36, skated in 55 games with Washington last season, recording 10 goals and 46 points with a plus-11 rating being traded to the Anaheim on March 5, 2026 in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027. After joining the Ducks, he recorded four goals and 14 points in 16 games. Carlson then played 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Anaheim, registering six assists and averaging 24:03 in ice time per game, good for third on the team.

He was drafted by the Capitals in the first round, 27th overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft.