‘A slam dunk’: Why UFA defenseman John Carlson picked Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager and vice president of hockey operations Julien BriseBois said it himself just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shortly after being asked whether the team was in search of a right-handed defenseman this offseason, he reinforced his belief in the current defensive group before telling media members that there was plenty of time left to improve the roster this summer.

“There’s still some players out there,” he said. “There's some trade talk going on. I don't know that it's necessarily going to lead to anything in the short term.”

Turns out, BriseBois’ work day wasn’t quite over.

Less than five hours later just prior to midnight, Tampa Bay announced a two-year contract for its newest addition to the organization, veteran right-handed defenseman John Carlson. The 36-year-old American remains one of the NHL’s premier offensive weapons from the blue line after 17 seasons in the league.

“He's a great fit for us," BriseBois said. “We certainly could use a right-shot defenseman. He's a good player, can still play on a top pair at the NHL level, can still be on a first power play. With Kuch kind of being the maestro of our power play, you can make an argument that we're better off having a right-shot guy at the point. John Carlson has made a career of being that guy. Awesome human being as well.”

Carlson became a Tampa Bay priority this summer when it was clear he would reach free agency. The two sides spoke at noon on Wednesday before Carlson took the day to consider his options. He called BriseBois late Wednesday night to say he wanted to be in Tampa.

Carlson said it was a “slam dunk” to become a Bolt.

"I know the pedigree of the organization, and certainly the players…Seeing what's there on display every night has been fun to watch, not play against,” he said. "From that standpoint, I mean, that's a slam dunk. I think it's a fabulous place to live, raise kids, have a family, and in a great environment. There's really zero drawbacks from coming to Tampa."

Carlson scored 60 points between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks last season, tied for 11th among NHL defensemen. His 46 points at even-strength were topped by only five defensemen league-wide in Evan Bouchard, Zach Werenski, Lane Hutson, Rasmus Dahlin and Cale Makar.

He ranked just outside the NHL’s top 10 in high-danger shots on goal among defenders, and his five goals from distance tied for ninth. His 99.77 mph shot against San Jose on April 9 ranked in the league’s 96th percentile.

“Some of it's learned, some of it's natural,” Carlson said of continuing to produce into his late 30s. "I've obviously played with a lot of good players everywhere since I've been in the league, so all those factors make a difference, but I always am a competitor, I want to get better all the time."

"I want to find ways to improve,” he continued, "and certainly with how great the league is right now and how great some of these players are—and they're only getting better—you just have to keep being a student of the game and keep finding ways, keep finding niches to better yourself. I think that's what I've set my mind to, especially the last couple years."

Carlson ranks fifth in NHL history for scoring among U.S.-born defensemen and is 15 points shy of becoming the 22nd defenseman in NHL history to score 800 career points. He is the Capitals’ franchise leader among defensemen in games played (1,143), goals (166) assists (605) and points (771) and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

The longstanding alternate captain for Washington opened this past season with 10 goals and 46 points in 55 games before being dealt to Anaheim on March 5. He posted four goals and 14 points in 16 regular season games for the Ducks and then added six assists in 12 playoff games.

“He's kind of unassuming, not flashy. Some defensemen that garner a lot of attention are a little flashier, and that attracts the spotlight a little bit more, but when you look at John Carlson's career, you look at the work he's put in, the quality of the performances year after year, he's been incredibly consistent,” BriseBois said. "Even again last season he was really good for Washington. It’s always interesting to see when a player goes to another organization after only being in one spot for so long, usually there's a period of adaptation. And he went to Anaheim, he was seamless, was so good for them."

His new contract was announced late Wednesday night after a whirlwind of a day.

There was a lot for Carlson to consider. Now, he said, there’s a lot to be excited about as a Bolt. He looks forward to joining a team with offensive weapons including Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and the rest of the crew.

“It was a very busy day. I think even a little bit crazier than I had probably anticipated coming into it, too,” Carlson said of free agency. "But this was always an amazing place, an amazing organization, and I'm just glad that I came to the conclusion, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Anaheim traded Carlson’s rights to the Carolina Hurricanes in June, but a contract wasn’t agreed upon. When his services became available to the entire NHL, Tampa Bay knew they had to try to go get their guy.

He joins Erik Cernak and Max Crozier among right-handed options on the back end for the Lightning. His new deal carries an $8.5 million AAV, and BriseBois said the two-year contract fits team needs perfectly, particularly after the departure of Darren Raddysh this offseason.

The fit was there.

“We're looking for ways to be better in the short term and beyond…This makes us better in the short term without compromising our ability to go out and address other needs in the future or capitalize on opportunities that might present themselves in the future,” BriseBois said, "especially as the cap keeps going up."

Lightning fans could see Carlson play as high up the lineup as the top pairing alongside JJ Moser in 2026-27 following the departure of Raddysh. Carlson hasn’t played under 23 minutes per game since the 2011-12 season, his third in the NHL.

Whether it’s Moser or another Lightning defenseman, his partner and the team as a whole will know what they’re getting from the player on their flank next season—a proven winner whose offense remains in the NHL’s premier class.

“From following them closely, they've been an amazing team... I think I can bring my game,” he said.

"I think I can move the puck up well from the D-zone through the neutral zone, and certainly in the offensive zone, and that's just my M.O. as a player. I try to get the puck to the right guys at the right time, and I think I can be of service to this team in getting those amazing players the puck and joining the attack as well, helping wherever else I can in the locker room and whatnot."