Scouting Report: How Tampa Bay inspired NHL alum Stephen Gionta’s transition to scout

It was Independence Day weekend in 2019, and Stephen Gionta was preparing to celebrate the holiday with family and friends.

Less than three months prior, the then-35-year-old forward was skating in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the New York Islanders’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Gionta's playing days were barely in the rearview when his phone rang.

Current Tampa Bay Lightning Associate General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Jamie Pushor carried the conversation, quickly offering Gionta a job in Tampa Bay’s scouting department.

“As we went through conversations, I didn't know if I wanted to take time or get into the business right away,” Gionta said. “But the more I talked to Jamie, the more I was intrigued, especially with Tampa’s organization. Obviously playing against them, you knew how good they were, how close they were to winning. It was the conversations you have when you’re immediately like, ‘This is a first-class organization’, and it was hard to not go forward with it.”

After some talk about becoming a college scout—the forward played at Boston College from 2002 to 2006—Gionta wound up in Tampa Bay’s professional scouting team and has held the role ever since.

The upcoming 2026-27 season will be Gionta's eighth with Tampa Bay in what’s become the perfect post-playing career.

“Tampa values your opinion, and that was also a massive draw. You're on the ground doing work, and then they're taking your opinion. We probably had four or five conversations that went through everything, and how do you say no to an organization like Tampa? That was kind of the final thing for me. It was like, ‘Holy cow. Tampa's reaching out and they’re interested.’ When guys are retiring through agents and stuff like that they say, ‘Hey, maybe this guy could be a fit’, and that’s probably how my name got dropped.”

His front office work followed 325 NHL games between the Islanders and New Jersey Devils in addition to 447 more AHL contests over a 13-year playing career. He was never set on becoming a scout until his conversation with Pushor.

During his playing days, he heard the constant reminder that someone is watching—someone is scouting—every game. He knows now that those words weren’t just a cliche or motivation tactic.

“I really didn't fully understand what went into it until we started having those conversations,” he said. “As a player, you always hear that, yeah, there's someone at games, but there really is someone at every single game. As you have those conversations, you kind of realize that you’re a part of it. You're in the middle of it. You're in the decision making.”

To Gionta, the hardest part of his role involves navigating his kids’ schedules with his work, he admitted through a laugh. That’s partly because he prides himself on staying ever-present with his family despite a busy scouting role.

And it is busy.