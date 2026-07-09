Meet Jeff Viel: Forward will bring grit, depth to Lightning lineup

The Tampa Bay Lightning played as one of the league’s most physical teams last season, and that aspect of the roster was only bolstered further with the addition of forward Jeff Viel this summer.

Viel signed a five-year, $12.5 million deal with Tampa Bay on July 1 following a career year split between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” the 29-year-old forward said. "Getting some stability is huge for me and my family, and I think my game's in a really good spot. I think I had a pretty good season last year, good playoffs, and just overall I think my game's been good and I feel more confident at the NHL level.”

Viel has built a reputation on physicality and fighting in the NHL.

The undrafted forward made his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks in 2021 and fought in his first NHL shift. He appeared in 49 NHL games for San Jose through 2023, scoring five points and gathering 139 penalty minutes.

He saw five NHL games with the Bruins in 2024-25 while also scoring 13 goals and 37 points to go with 148 penalty minutes for Boston’s AHL affiliate.

He then broke into the NHL on a more permanent note this past season. That included seven fights over a career-high 45 NHL games in 2025-26.

“You just want to create a role and be able to get into games, and I just basically did whatever I have to do. It also helps that I like fighting,” Viel said of his physicality.

“Not everyone likes it, but I like it a lot. It’s just a part of my game that I enjoy, and I take pride in it. With the rivalry in the Atlantic Division, I think that's going to be a focal point for me and is definitely going to be part of my game. It's going to be fun.”

After being traded to Anaheim in January, Viel took advantage of further opportunities and scored three goals and 10 points in 35 games as a Duck. He added 49 penalty minutes and averaged a career-high 12:37 of ice time per game.

“It definitely clicked in Anaheim,” Viel said. “I think as soon as I got there, I just felt different. I just felt more confident, and I think that's on the coaching staff a lot in just allowing me to make more plays and being confident in knowing I can play at this level. I was definitely able to create more plays and just contribute a little bit more offensively...I think my game just grew a lot last year.”

That growth was noticed across the NHL during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers know Viel well after this spring, when he scored a pair of goals and added a fight to help the Ducks win their Western Conference First Round series over the Oilers in six games.

Tampa Bay identified Viel as a player who could fight and also contribute in other ways—Lightning general manager and vice president of hockey operations Julien BriseBois mentioned Viel’s ability to chip in on offense and the way he handled matchup minutes against Edmonton’s Connor McDavid during the playoffs.

He scored the game-tying goal late in the third period of Game 4, allowing Anaheim to take a 4-3 overtime win and 3-1 series lead.

Viel finished with four points and 17 penalty minutes in 12 playoff games for the Ducks.

“I think I’ve (always) kind of raised my game in the playoffs, so I was definitely looking for a team that is known for having some success and making it to the postseason so I can contribute that way. That was another thing that I really liked about Tampa Bay and just their culture of team and the city of just being able to make it there and obviously winning a couple of Stanley Cups recently, so that definitely took into account.”

Viel isn’t afraid to throw his weight around, add pressure to opposing defenders via forecheck in the offensive zone and will find different ways to bolster Tampa Bay’s depth next season.

His next game will be his 100th in the NHL, with plenty more to follow.

“For a number of years we’ve been trying to get a player who’s a regular player who can bring some of that truculence or physicality, keep the flies off our star players…It was something that was important to our team to bring that element in…We thought Jeff Viel was a really good value proposition because he doesn't have a long track record in the NHL,” BriseBois said, “but he's been really impressive once he got to Anaheim.”

Fellow Tampa Bay offseason addition John Carlson said Viel “jumped off the page” with the Ducks.

Carlson experienced it as Viel’s teammate in Anaheim. He said the Lightning added a tough player who shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly when games mean the most in the playoffs.

“His skillset is far better than advertised,” Carlson said.

“I think he really came up with some big time plays out there down the stretch, in the playoffs. Big goals, big assists, big momentum guy too. Whether that's a fight, a hit or just being nasty around people, he really did it all out there…I’m happy to play alongside him again.”