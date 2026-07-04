Dominic James’ NHL emergence inspiring Bolts prospect Shaugabay in his own career

Tampa Bay Lightning forward prospect Jayson Shaugabay would’ve told you even before last season that Dominic James carries NHL talent.

He saw the skill firsthand, playing on a line with James for the University of Minnesota-Duluth men’s hockey team during the 2024-25 season. Now, Shaugabay’s friend and former linemate has reached the NHL with Tampa Bay.

Watching James’ journey has only further inspired Tampa Bay’s 2023 fourth-round draft pick in his own chase to reach the best hockey league in the world.

“To see a guy like that who came up through the same program, same school as me and do all those things and make the NHL in his first year, just to see him do that and put the work in, it's very inspiring to me because I know that it's a possibility for me as well,” Shaugabay said.

James and Shaugabay played together for the Bulldogs in 2024-25, when James served as team captain in his senior season. Shaugabay was in his first year with the team as a freshman and quickly grew to appreciate James.

“He's one of the best captains I’ve ever had. He's just a great team guy, one of the hardest workers, and he leads by example on and off the ice,” Shaugabay said of James. “It doesn’t matter if you're an 18-year-old freshman who doesn't play or if you're one of the best players, he treats you the same. He loves everybody and he's obviously a very good hockey player, so it's fun to be around him.”

James scored 30 points in 35 games during his final collegiate season playing next to Shaugabay, who contributed 12 goals and 26 points of his own playing next to James.

Tampa Bay then signed James as a free agent last September. The 24-year-old forward earned a quick promotion from the AHL in October, earned a full-time role with the Lightning and finished with seven goals and 15 points in 43 games during his rookie NHL season.

As a Lightning draft pick, Shaugabay already enjoyed watching the team. He had even more reason to watch Tampa Bay once James was recalled. Shaugabay often texted James after seeing a good play or game, and he continues to study James’ on-ice approach from afar.

“I’m so excited for him,” Shaugabay said. “It’s awesome to see what he’s doing because I know that he deserves every part of it.”

That feeling is reciprocal—James still follows his alma mater, rooting for former teammates and coaches and tuning into NCAA games and highlights when he can.

James watched Shaugabay become a point-per-game player for the Bulldogs last season with 43 points in 40 games. The 21-year-old center ranked fifth in the country with 32 assists.

The growth and big numbers from Shaugabay didn’t surprise James.

“Whenever he has the puck, he’s controlling the game,” he said of Shaugabay. “There’s not a single play that Shaugs can’t see or make. He’s very offensive-oriented, but that takes nothing away from his defensive game. He’s so trustworthy in the D-zone, and not only that, but he’s so strong on the puck…Shaugs is definitely a trustworthy linemate.”

James is getting set for his second NHL season, while Shaugabay returns to the University of Minnesota Duluth for his junior NCAA campaign.

Shaugabay is among the Lightning prospects taking part in this week’s development camp and said he looks forward to returning to Duluth this winter as he chases his own professional hockey career.

He wants to follow in James’ footsteps and earn a contract with the Lightning organization.

“It means a lot coming from a guy like Shaugs,” James said after learning Shaugabay mentioned him as a role model. “He’s so passionate about the game and so detail-oriented about his every-day life leading him to the NHL, and I think that’s a big reason why I wanted to come back and play another year of college hockey is having an impact on the program.”

“I think with Shaugs it’s only a matter of time until we see him playing in the NHL. It’s exciting for him to be going back for another year and getting a chance to dominate college hockey.”