The 15 best deals on Bolts merch for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Here’s your best chance to save big on Lightning gear this holiday season

MK0090 - First of the month sale 1920x1080
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

Here’s your best chance to save big on Lightning gear this holiday season

The gear experts at Tampa Bay Sports have once again put together a dynamite sale for America’s warmest pastime:

Black Friday.

If there was ever a time to snag some discounted holiday cheer for that beloved Lightning fan in your life, this is it. And this weekend’s sale is one of their best, running from midnight to midnight from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

In the spirit of things, we dropped a spotlight on a few of the shop's favorite pieces down below. But you can find the entire sale collection right in here. Now, on to becoming a sleeker, smarter gift-giver in 3-7 business days this holiday season.

Men’s

home jersey inline

Tampa Bay Lightning adidas ADIZERO Primegreen Authentic Home Jersey, $179.99 $115

The Bolts home blues in recycled, ADIDAS Primegreen have never been more obtainable.

peter millar hoodie inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Peter Millar Navy Lava Wash Pullover Hoodie, $159.99 $60

Peter Millar’s signature supreme softness is currently 63% off.

adidas track inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning adidas Track Jacket, $99.99 $30

Beloved by celebrities from Pharrell Williams to Wes Anderson. Now in Lightning black. Now 30 dollars.

grey camo hoodie inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Antigua Sector Grey Camo Long Sleeve Hoodie, $89.99 $25

The hoodie you throw on as you feel that first rush of AC walking into the game.

blue tech tee inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning 2024-25 Fanatics Authentic Pro Locker Room Blue Tech Tee, $54.99 $25

The official locker room tee worn by the pros. They might have even paid more than this.

short sleeve hoodie

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning New Era Active Short Sleeve Hoodie Tee, $54.99 $20

This is what hockey in Florida is all about.

Women’s

womens full zip jacket inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Top Ranking Full Zip Jacket, $99.99 $25

[opens gift]

“Is this the Lightning Top Ranking Full Zip from Tampa Bay Sports?!”

“You won’t believe how much it cost me.”

[warm embrace]

womens camo pullover hoodie inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Antigua Respite Camo Pullover Hoodie, $69.99 $20

A soft, timeless pullover for roughly the same price as a salad bowl.

womens short sleeve camo inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Antigua Rogue Short Sleeve Camo Tee, $49.99 $12.50

And its short sleeve running mate.

go bolts sequin tee inline

Women’s Tampa Bay Lightning Go Bolts Sequin Tee, $59.99 $15

For the bold and bedazzled bargain hunters.

new era glitter gel tee inline

Women’s Tampa Bay Lightning New Era Glitter Gel Tee, $39.99 $15

It’s your exact style.

Hats & Accessories

47 clean up hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 47 Third Jersey Adjustable Clean Up Hat, $34.99 $15

Classic in the front, victory stripes in the back.

47 mvp hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 47 Third Jersey Adjustable MVP Hat, $34.99 $15

The remix, featuring the Lightning’s Stanley Cup years along the back strap.

campaign throw blanket inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 50" x 60" Campaign Plush Throw Blanket, $39.99 $15

The only thing this plush throw blanket needs is chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

dimensional throw blanket inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 46" x 60" Dimensional Plush Throw Blanket, $39.99 $15

But a companion couldn’t hurt.

News Feed

Lightning recall defenseman Simon Lundmark from AHL Syracuse

Family first: Darren Raddysh focused on time with his father, Dwayne, this Thanksgiving

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop on Black Friday in Detroit

Lightning re-assign defenseman Maxim Groshev to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Wednesday’s energized start pushes Bolts win streak to five games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Flames 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Flames 1

Andy & Leah: A Gift of Life and a moment to remember

Lilleberg continues growth in second full Lightning season as team fights injuries

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a fifth-straight win against Calgary

Friends in the fight: Crozier inspired by 12 y.o. Parker Wears’ battle with cancer

The Backcheck: First shutout of 2025-26 extends Lightning win streak to four

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

Coop’s Catch for Kids contribution entitles family lounge at TGH Cancer Center

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set to host Flyers on Monday

The Backcheck: Four-goal first period gives Bolts win despite early deficit, injuries 

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Capitals 3