Lightning sign forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract

James recorded a career-high 14 goals last season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth

James
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

James, 23, skated in 45 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs last season, serving as team captain and posting a career-high 14 goals and 30 points. A native of Plymouth, Michigan, James played in 111 career games with the Bulldogs, registering 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-10 rating and 52 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time at Minnesota-Duluth, James appeared in 101 career games with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League, recording 14 goals and 48 points with 119 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has also gained experience at the international level, skating in five games with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and logging one assist with four penalty minutes.

James was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 173rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning, Cox Media Group to continue partnership making 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the Bolts

Mosaic to champion agriculture through expanded partnership with Lightning

The FourCheck: Check the spelling, media day and a motivated Tampa Bay

NHL working on climate control for Stadium Series in Tampa

Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp, presented by Florida Blue 

Lightning, Scripps Sports announce channel line up & how/where to watch

3 Takeaways: Bolts prospects cap successful tournament with Monday win

Oak View Group Executive Chef Mapa crowned Tampa Epic Chef champion

3 Takeaways: Lightning prospects earn 3-2 win in Battle of Florida 

3 Takeaways: Lightning prospects show fight in 3-2 loss to Nashville

Lightning prospects give back on 9/11 Day by packing meals at Yuengling Center

Chasing a ‘total dream’: Prospect Showcase provides a path for women officials to pursue NHL

NHL Goalie Week: Young, Puppa among Tampa Bay’s foundational goaltenders

Forever a Bolt: Alumnus Maroon returns to Lightning organization as ambassador

Lightning hire Pat Maroon as Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador

Lightning announce roster, schedule for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning announce auditions for the Bolts Blue Crew

The centerpiece of Downtown Tampa has a new name