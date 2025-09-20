Lightning sign forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

James, 23, skated in 45 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs last season, serving as team captain and posting a career-high 14 goals and 30 points. A native of Plymouth, Michigan, James played in 111 career games with the Bulldogs, registering 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-10 rating and 52 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time at Minnesota-Duluth, James appeared in 101 career games with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League, recording 14 goals and 48 points with 119 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has also gained experience at the international level, skating in five games with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and logging one assist with four penalty minutes.

James was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 173rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.