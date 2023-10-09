Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

News Feed

The Man Behind The Camera

The Man Behind The Camera
Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise
Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Bolts fall to Florida in preseason home finale
Tampa Bay Lightning win in Orlando behind another Jonas Johansson shutout

Bolts win in Orlando behind another Johansson shutout
#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more

#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more
Forward Waltteri Merela's three points leads Tampa Bay Lightning to third-straight preseason win

Merela's three points leads Bolts to third-straight preseason win
Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson shines in preseason debut

Johansson shines in preseason debut
Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure
Tampa Bay Lightning take down Nashville Predators in OT

Bolts take down Preds in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by four

Lightning reduce training camp roster by four
Tampa Bay Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina Hurricanes

Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina
Tampa Bay Lightning feel fresh and confident in first on-ice practice of training camp

Bolts feel fresh and confident in first on-ice practice
Tampa Bay Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule
Tampa Bay Lightning rally to draw with Carolina Hurricanes

Bolts rally to draw with Carolina
Five Bolts to watch at the Rookie Showcase

Five Bolts to watch at the Rookie Showcase
New contract secured, forward Tanner Jeannot set for first full season with Tampa Bay Lightning

New contract secured, Jeannot set for first full season with Bolts 

Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

Watson initially joined the Bolts on a professional tryout offer and appeared in four preseason games

23100509408_FLA_v_TBL
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract worth $776,665, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The 31-year-old Watson played 75 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, recording nine goals and 11 points. Three of Watson’s nine goals came shorthanded, and he ranked tied for first on the Senators for shorthanded goals. Watson was third on the Senators for hits with 165 and blocked 61 shots, the most among Ottawa forwards and seventh among all Ottawa skaters.

Watson has played nine seasons in the NHL between the Senators and Nashville Predators, tallying 58 goals and 114 points over 482 games. He played four preseason games with the Lightning in 2023 on a professional tryout offer.

Watson was originally a first-round selection (18th overall) of Nashville in the 2010 NHL Draft.