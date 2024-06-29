Lightning acquire D J.J. Moser, F Conor Geekie & two draft picks from Utah

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie, a seventh-round pick (199th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Moser, 24, played in 80 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, recording five goals and 26 points to rank second among Coyotes defensemen for points and assists (21), and tied for second for goals. He averaged 20:34 time on ice per game, blocked 112 shots and logged 21 takeaways, all of which were the second-most among Arizona defensemen.

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound Moser is a native of Biel, Switzerland and was a second-round pick (60th overall) by the Coyotes in 2021. He has skated in 205 career NHL games, all with Arizona, posting 16 goals and 72 points.

Geekie, 20, skated in 55 games between the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos and Wenatchee Wild last season, logging 43 goals and 99 points to rank 10th among WHL skaters for goals and 11th for points. His plus-51 rating was the second-highest rating among WHL skaters, while his 16 power-play goals were tied for third. Geekie has played in 215 career WHL games and averaged over a point per contest with 111 goals and 269 points.

The 6-foot-4, 194-pound forward represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he recorded two goals and three points in five games before making his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners and skating in two Calder Cup Playoff contests. A native of Minnedosa, Manitoba, he was selected by Arizona in the first round (11th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Sergachev was traded to the Lightning from the Montreal Canadiens on June 15, 2017, and spent seven seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 48 goals, 257 points and a plus-47 rating in 475 regular season games. Sergachev skated in 100 playoff games with the Lightning and played a key role on the back end of Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championship teams in 2020 and 2021. Sergachev ranks second all-time among Lightning defensemen for assists (209), points and blocked shots (670), while his 471 games played rank fourth.